Strictly star Ellie Leach pours cold water on Vito Coppola relationship rumours

Strictly star Ellie Leach has hit back at claims that her and Vito’s kisses are anything more than a sign of their “deep” friendship.

The dancing duo’s close partnership has sparked romance rumours during this year’s competition.

Are Ellie and Vito closer than they claim? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Ellie Leach denies Vito romance speculation

In a new interview with OK! magazine, Ellie and Vito‘s post-dance kisses were brought up – much to the Corrie star’s embarrassment.

The 22-year-old insisted that their kisses were nothing more than a sign of friendship.

“It was only a kiss on the cheek,” she said during the interview. “He gives me a kiss on the cheek every Saturday! It was definitely on the cheek.”

However, Ellie has insisted that her friendship with Vito will last forever.

“We really, really get along and we have a lovely friendship. I hope we can continue that,” she then said.

“We’ve got a really good relationship where we kind of know what the other needs. Vito even lets me have power naps during training.”

More fuel has been added to the romance fire recently, thanks to Amanda Abbington commenting on Ellie’s Instagram, branding her and Vito a “beautiful couple”.

Ellie has also told Vito “love you” on her social media, further sparking rumours the pair’s partnership is closer than first thought.

Ellie and Vito’s ‘romance’ has caused much speculation (Credit: BBC)

Strictly pro Vito dealt blow amid Ellie Leach ‘romance’?

However, according to one body language, the duo’s apparent romance is “one-sided” – and it’s not good news for Vito.

Body language expert Judi James made the observation while speaking to the Metro recently.

“Ellie seems to look up at Vito with signals of respect for him as a coach. Vito though gives the impression that he can’t stop showering her with kisses and hugs. He buried his face in her neck at the end of the routine, pulling her close before planting a volley of kisses over her cheek,” she said.

She then said their actions were “one-sided”. She then said that Vito is giving “all the hugs” while Ellie is only responding with “shy smiles”.

“They’re making any emotions look very one-sided at the moment though, with all the hugs coming from Vito and the shy smiles from Ellie,” she then added.

Krishnan and Lauren are out (Credit: ITV)

What happened on the show last night?

Ellie and Vito will be dancing in Blackpool, it was confirmed last night (Sunday, November 12) as they avoided the dreaded dance-off and elimination.

The duo’s Rumba to Cyndi Lauper’s True Colours saw them pick up 35 points from the judges.

However, it wasn’t a good weekend for Krishnan Guru-Murthy or Angela Rippon. They found themselves in the dance-off after being placed in the bottom two by the public.

However, when it came down to it, the judges opted to save Angela – sending Krishnan home.

“Look this has been the most incredible experience. I said it has been life-changing and it genuinely has. I am incredibly grateful to the entire production team, judges, my incredible Strictly family up there,” Krishnan said.

