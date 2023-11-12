Strictly Come Dancing’s Ellie Leach may not be as loved-up with Vito Coppola as viewers are hoping, according to one expert.

The dancing duo have captured the attention of the nation after seemingly falling for each other on the show.

But a body language professional fears their apparent romance is “one-sided” in what could come as a huge blow to tactile Vito…

Ellie Leach may not be as into Vito Coppola as he is her (Credit: BBC)

Despite appearing rather touchy-feely to the untrained eye, Judi James isn’t convinced Vito’s apparent affection is reciprocated.

She spoke to Metro.co.uk shortly after the pair ended this weekend’s routine (November 11) with a ‘near kiss’, before Vito scooped Ellie into his arms and planted several smooches on her cheek.

Judi told the publication: “Ellie seems to look up at Vito with signals of respect for him as a coach. Vito though gives the impression that he can’t stop showering her with kisses and hugs. He buried his face in her neck at the end of the routine, pulling her close before planting a volley of kisses over her cheek.”

Judi described their actions as “one-sided”, explaining that Vito is giving “all the hugs” while Ellie is only responding with “shy smiles”.

“They’re making any emotions look very one-sided at the moment though, with all the hugs coming from Vito and the shy smiles from Ellie.”

Strictly fans are captivated by Vito and Ellie (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly star Ellie Leach overcoming heartache after long-term boyfriend ‘cheated on her’

Ellie and Vito’s ‘love story’

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been griped by Vito and Ellie’s ‘love story’ since the new series kicked off in September.

As whispers that the Strictly curse had struck its Cupid’s arrow, even their co-stars began passing comment.

Last week, former Strictly contestant, Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, seemed to confirm they are an item.

Ellie had posted a snap of herself and Vito on social media on Sunday, saying: “Thank you, thank you, thank you. What a magical night, we are so grateful for all of your support and we’re soooo happy to be through to another week on that Strictly dance floor.”

Amanda replied: “Stunning. So proud of the both of you. You are the most beautiful couple.” She also added a flurry of love hearts.

A body language expert say the PDAs are ‘one-sided’ (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly star Tyler West insists ‘there is definitely something there’ as he comments on Ellie and Vito’s ‘connection’

Days ago, he shared a sultry selfie on Instagram and told his followers: “Just finished another day of rehearsals!!! Well done to my baby Ellie Leach.”

Ellie and Vito performed an extremely romantic rumba this weekend and scored an impressive 35.

They finished Saturday night’s show in second place, just below Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin.

Catch the Strictly results tonight (November 12) on BBC One at 7.20pm.

Do you think Ellie and Vito have fallen for each other? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know .