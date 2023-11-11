Strictly star Ellie Leach overcoming heartache after longterm boyfriend ‘cheated on her’

Amid rumours of a budding romance between Strictly‘s Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, news has come to light of Ellie’s apparent heartache over her ex boyfriend.

Earlier this year, 22-year-old Ellie split from model Reagan Pettman who she had been in a relationship with for five years. However according to the Daily Mail, she was left “broken” after it emerged that he had cheated on her.

Ellie Leach “broken” by split from boyfriend

“It broke Ellie. It was a terrible time for her,” her friends reportedly said, “She saw no way out. She had lost everything she loved.”

The end of the relationship also coincided with Ellie’s departure from Coronation Street, where she had starred as Faye Windass since the age of just 9. At the time, it was reported that Ellie had been axed from the soap unexpectedly.

In light of this, Ellie’s friends claimed as soon as she got the call [for Strictly], she knew she had to do it.

“Her whole life had changed in a matter of weeks, she had lost both loves of her life,” they said. “Then the chance to dance her way out of the heartache came along. The thought of glamorous dresses and learning a new skill excited her.”

Are Ellie and Vito dating?

The news comes as Strictly fans are convinced that Ellie is romantically involved with her Strictly partner Vito.

Earlier this week (November 8) Vito sent his followers into a frenzy as he referred to Ellie as “my baby” in a post on Instagram.

Just a few days before, eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Vito had liked a comment from fellow Strictly star Amanda Abbington, calling him and Ellie “the most beautiful couple”.

