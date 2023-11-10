Strictly star Tyler West insists ‘there is definitely something there’ as he comments on Ellie and Vito’s ‘connection’

Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West has fuelled rumours of Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach dating.

Tyler, 27, opened up on today’s (November 10) episode of Lorraine with Christine Lampard and admitted Vito and Ellie’s chemistry is visible and there’s definitely something brewing.

The conversation started when Tyler referenced how Vito recently uploaded a video after a day of training in which he said: “Well done to my baby Ellie Leach.” He then shared that Vito is really feeling the love. “There’s a lot of love going on from this Italian stallion!” he said.

Christine agreed and said: “I mean they dance like that, don’t they? She’s fantastic, she’s my favourite to win it, she’s been brilliant! You can tell there’s a proper connection on the dance floor.” Tyler then went ahead and said: “There is something there, there definitely is.”

“Good for them, why not? They’re enjoying themselves,” Christine added.

Amanda Abbington also commented on their alleged romance

Tyler also explained how Amanda Abbington, who dropped out of this year’s competition, had commented on social media that they were a “beautiful couple”.

But he emphasised to Christine that she “could just have been talking about the dance couple” rather than linking them romantically.

Last year, Tyler himself found love through Strictly, as his pairing with Molly Rainford was the talk of the town. According to The Sun, the couple were caught being “very flirty” backstage at the Pride Of Britain awards and have since remained smitten with each other.

After months of speculation, the couple put rumours to rest, when they confirmed they were in a relationship together.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Saturday, November 11, at 6.05pm.

