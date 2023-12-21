The Entertainment Daily Awards 2023 saw our readers voting in their thousands for their favourite stars, shows and soaps.

Now it’s time to announce the winners!

There are a few surprises along the way – Easties, we’re looking at you – and a shock defeat for Ant and Dec, so read on to find out if your favourite finished the year on a high as a result of your votes.

Strictly Come Dancing and its stars won four Entertainment Daily Awards (Credit: ED!)

Entertainment Daily Awards: Strictly cleans up

To quote Sinatra, it was a very good year for Strictly. The BBC series was a runaway success with ED! readers, winning in all four categories it was nominated in.

We were expecting some tough competition from I’m A Celebrity in the Best Entertainment Show category, but it was a landslide victory for the Strictly gang. As a result, the show scooped a whopping 71% of the votes, leaving I’m A Celeb in second place with just 13% of the vote.

Claudia Winkleman also impressed, scooping Best Presenter with 24% of the vote. Josie Gibson was second with 15% of the vote, followed by Ant and Dec on 14% each and Stacey Solomon on 13%.

Claudia Winkleman is ED! Best-Loved Presenter (Credit: ED!)

It was a landslide victory for Anton Du Beke in the Best TV Judge category, too. He won the title by 52% of the vote, with Craig Revel Horwood coming in second with 15%. Motsi Mabuse was next with 10%. Anton picked up the award in 2022, too.

Strictly pro Amy Dowden was also a winner. After her cancer diagnosis, she was nominated in the Most Inspirational Celebrity category – and she won it by a landslide. Amy was named winner with 84% of the vote and told ED! she was “touched” by everyone’s kindness.

Jonnie Irwin came next with 8% of the vote.

The Sarah Lancashire drama won three awards (Credit: ED!)

Happy news for Happy Valley

Sarah Lancashire‘s Happy Valley return was another hit with ED! readers, with the show scooping three prizes.

Happy Valley won Stand-Out Drama of 2023 by 60% of the votes, Best TV Finale with 60% of the votes and Best Comeback with 48% of the votes.

EastEnders won all four soap awards, including Best Soap, trouncing its rivals as a result (Credit: ED!)

EastEnders in super soap victory

BBC soap EastEnders swept the board in the soap categories in this year’s Entertainment Daily Awards.

It was named Best Soap, with 40% of the votes. Emmerdale and Corrie were tied for second place with 20% of the votes.

EastEnders’ Freddie Slater and Bobby Beale won Best Soap Double Act with 38% of the vote. The boys left Coronation Street‘s Roy and Evelyn trailing in second place with 14% of the vote. Last year’s winners, Emmerdale’s Paddy and Marlon, finished third.

Cindy Beale just pipped Stephen Reid to the post for Best Soap Villain, winning with 19% of the vote. The Corrie baddie ended up with 18%.

The Stand-Out Soap Moment was a close one between EastEnders’ flash-forward to The Six and Ryan’s acid attack in Corrie – so did the right soap win?

After the votes were counted, EastEnders won the award with 16.84% of the vote. As a result, Corrie just missed out with 16.64% of the vote.

Bradley, Jane and The Traitors also named Entertainment Daily Award winners

Elsewhere, Bradley Walsh scooped Best Quiz Show Host, Jane McDonald was named National Treasure for the second year running and The Traitors was named Best Reality TV Show. That news comes just in time for its return in the New Year.

Lewis Capaldi’s How I’m Feeling Now won Best Celebrity Documentary so huge congratulations are in order for the singer.

‘Vote for me next year!’

Martin Lewis was named Best TV Expert for the second year running. This Morning’s Clodagh McKenna came a very close second, though, so the money man needs to watch his back.

She told ED! during an exclusive chat: “Congratulations to Martin!” However, when asked what her wish was for 2024, she giggled: “That Entertainment Daily readers vote for me!”

After a tough year on This Morning, Clodagh also thanked fans for their support as she said: “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me.”

Gogglebox beat For The Love Of Dogs to win Best Factual Entertainment Show. And, finally, Netflix was your Favourite Streaming Service with 55% of the final vote.

