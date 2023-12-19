Charley Webb ‘trying to be strong’ for the children amid Matthew Wolfenden’s new romance

Charley Webb is said to be “trying to be strong” for her children amid claims concerning a reported new romance for Matthew Wolfenden.

Former Emmerdale actress Charley, 35, and former Emmerdale actor Matthew, 43, confirmed they’d split last month.

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have been married for five years (Credit: YouTube)

Matthew moves on?

The ex-couple, who married in 2018, share three sons together – Buster, 13, Bowie, seven, and Ace, four.

Matthew recently slammed tabloid claims concerning the timing of his rumoured new relationship as an “out and out lie”.

However, according to New! magazine, his reported link to personal trainer Heather Stanley could have implications for his family.

Charley and Matthew pictured together in 2017 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden news

The glossy mag report claims “it is likely to be a very tense Christmas for the former couple”.

The report suggests sources say it has been “extremely difficult” for Charley that Matthew “appears to have moved on so quickly”.

Charley is putting a brave face on it.

Furthermore, an unnamed source is quoted as saying Charley is “trying to be strong for the kids” and is “putting a brave face on it” as makes “some Christmas magic for her boys”.

ED! has contacted representatives for Charley and Matthew for comment on New!’s claims.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb)

It was previously reported Charley had “moved out” of the family home.

According to The Sun, a source had said: “Charley is really busy with work so she’s hardly at home anyway but she’s moved lots of her stuff out.”

The unidentified insider added at the time: “She spends her free time either with the kids or her best pal Sheridan Smith. Sheridan’s house has become a real refuge for her during the split.”

Furthermore, it was also suggested Matthew’s parents have been helping look after their kids while Matthew performs in Elf.

Read more: Matthew Wolfenden insists he didn’t cheat on Charley Webb with new girlfriend: ‘An out and out lie’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.