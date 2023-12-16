Matthew Wolfenden insists he didn’t cheat on Charley Webb with new girlfriend: ‘An out and out lie’

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has spoken out in defence of his new girlfriend, actress and personal trainer Heather Scott-Martin.

The actor spotted a newspaper story suggesting he and Heather had got together before his split from wife Charley Webb.

And Matthew, currently starring as Buddy the Elf in Elf The Musical, wasn’t happy. He went straight on Instagram to dispel the story, screengrabbing a photo of the article.

Matthew said: “Just to set the record straight… This (so called) reporting by the Daily Mail is an out and out LIE!”

Matthew Wolfenden: ‘Can you leave us alone now?’

He highlighted a line in the article which suggested their romance had started before Matthew’s split from Charley. He also played the song Tell Me Lies on his Instagram Story.

Matthew, 43, added: “Can you leave us alone now? And shame on anybody who believes anything that these red tops report!”

He then said: “Glad to get that off my chest! And if you want to come see us both in @elfmusicalldn, click the link for tickets!”

Split from Charley Webb

Matthew and Charley met on Emmerdale and had been together for 15 years. They married in 2018 and have three children – Buster, 13, eight-year-old Bowie and Ace, four.

The pair first sparked split fears in early November when sources suggested that they were “in very different places” when they first got together.

Just a few weeks later, and Charley, 35, announced their split. Her statement said: “It is with love and respect that Matthew and I have decided to separate. We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children. For their sake we would appreciate privacy at this time.”

It’s been reported that Charley, who recently starred in The Long Shadow, then left the family home.

Who is Matthew’s new flame?

Matthew is now said to be dating personal trainer and professional dancer Heather Scott-Martin, who also goes by the name Heather Stanley.

She’s also starring in the West End musical Elf and it’s been suggested that Matthew and Heather have enjoyed “secret late-night dates” together after the show.

They’ve also been pictured kissing and holding hands in the street.

However one source told The Sun that Heather is not happy about being painted as ‘the other woman’. Calling Heather “clean-cut” and “popular”, the insider said: “She’s not happy about being thrust into the conversation of his celebrity marriage breakdown.”

