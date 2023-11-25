Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden reportedly ‘spotted on date’ after split with Charley Webb

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has reportedly been spotted on a date after split from wife Charley Webb. The actor and his co-star ex separated earlier this year.

They announced their decision to end their marriage earlier this week. Issuing joint statements, Charley’s version read: “It is with love and respect that Matthew and I have decided to separate.

Matthew Wolfenden has seemingly been spotted on a date after splitting from wife Charley Webb (Credit: Splash)

“We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children. For their sake we would appreciate privacy at this time.”

Now it has been reported that Matthew appears to have already moved on. The actor is currently starring in Elf: The Musical in London’s West End.

According to reports he has been enjoying “secret late night dates” with the mystery woman. The Sun claims she has been meeting Matthew after the show each night.

An onlooker told the publication: “They looked like honeymooners, or loved-up teenagers. The pictures will prove a shock to the heart for poor Charley, even as her relationship with Matthew unravelled.”

Matthew Wolfenden confirms split from Emmerdale co-star wife

Meanwhile Charley has reportedly moved on too – by leaving the family home. Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed that Charley had moved out of the home she shared with Matthew.

“Charley is really busy with work so she’s hardly at home anyway but she’s moved lots of her stuff out,” the source said.

“She spends her free time either with the kids or her best pal Sheridan Smith,” the tabloid’s source continued. “Sheridan’s house has become a real refuge for her during the split.”

Matthew Wolfenden and Charley Webb announced their split earlier this week (Credit: Splash)

With Matthew appearing in the stage version of Elf, his parents are at home, looking after their children.

“Matthew’s parents are holding the fort at home, while he’s also away doing Elf,” the source revealed.

Read more: Charley Webb ‘moves out of family home’ she shared with Matthew Wolfenden

The couple began seeing each other in 2007 before getting tying the knot in 2018. They both have three children together – Buster, Bowie, and Ace – with their youngest being just three years old.

ED! has contacted representatives for Charley and Matthew for comment.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!