Charley Webb ‘moves out’ of family home’ she shared with Matthew Wolfenden

Charley Webb has “moved out” of the million-pound mansion she shared with husband Matthew Wolfenden, it has been claimed. This follows yesterday’s news that the pair have split up – after months of speculation that their marriage was in trouble.

Matthew and Charley confirmed their separation yesterday (Thursday, November 24), both issuing similar statements on their Instagram accounts. Posting to their stories, the pair asked for privacy during this time.

Following news of their split, Charley is now said to have moved out of the family home.

Charley has moved out following her split from husband Matthew (Credit: ITV)

Charley Webb moves out following split with Matthew Wolfenden

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed that Charley had moved out of the home she shared with Matthew.

“Charley is really busy with work so she’s hardly at home anyway but she’s moved lots of her stuff out,” the source said.

“She spends her free time either with the kids or her best pal Sheridan Smith,” the tabloid’s source continued. “Sheridan’s house has become a real refuge for her during the split.”

With Matthew appearing in the stage version of Elf, his parents are at home, looking after their children.

“Matthew’s parents are holding the fort at home, while he’s also away doing Elf,” the source revealed.

ED! has contacted Matthew and Charley’s representatives for comment.

Their split comes amid Matthew’s Emmerdale exit (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Matthew and Charley issue joint statements following split

Writing on their official Instagram pages yesterday, Charley and Matthew both shared the news of their separation. In a statement uploaded to her Instagram story, Charley wrote:

“It is with love and respect that Matthew and I have decided to separate. We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children.

For their sake, we would appreciate privacy at this time. C x”

Charley asked for ‘privacy’ (Credit: @miss_charleywebb via Instagram stories)

Matthew shared a similar message on his own account, saying:

“It is with love and respect that Charley and I have decided to separate. We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children.

“For their sake we would appreciate privacy at this time. M x”

