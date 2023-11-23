Emmerdale co-stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden confirm split

Soap couple Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have confirmed that they have made the decision to end their relationship.

This comes after rumours were fuelled recently when Charley was seen without her wedding ring on.

Matthew also reportedly unfollowed Charley on Instagram, with it now being announced that they have both parted ways.

The couple had sparked rumours recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale couple Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden split

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have been married for five years but recently triggered separation rumours.

The couple began seeing each other in 2007 before getting tying the knot in 2018.

They both have three children together – Buster, Bowie, and Ace – with their youngest being just three years old.

With Matthew starring in Elf the Musical this festive season, The Sun reported that Matthew had unfollowed Charley on Instagram before re-following her later.

The stars were also seen without their wedding rings recently, making split rumours seem more likely to be true.

Now, the actors have both announced that they have indeed decided to break up, revealing the news via social media.

The couple want to stay as friends (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charley and Matthew’s announcement on social media

Over on their individual Instagram pages, Charley and Matthew have now shared a similar statement to announce the news to their followers online.

Charley wrote: “It is with love and respect that Matthew and I have decided to separate. We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children.

“For their sake we would appreciate privacy at this time. C x”

Charley asked for ‘privacy’ (Credit: @miss_charleywebb via Instagram stories)

Matthew shared a very similar message to his followers on his own Instagram stories, writing: “It is with love and respect that Charley and I have decided to separate. We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children.

“For their sake we would appreciate privacy at this time. M x”

The couple have both asked for privacy as they both look to put their children first.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!