Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden seen ‘kissing new girlfriend’ weeks after Charley Webb split

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden was seen smooching his reported new girlfriend – just weeks after his split from Charley Webb, according to pictures obtained by MailOnline.

Emmerdale stars Charley and Matthew announced their decision to end their marriage in November. Issuing joint statements, Charley’s version read: “It is with love and respect that Matthew and I have decided to separate. We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children. For their sake we would appreciate privacy at this time.”

And this week, Matthew was snapped out and about in London with his reported new girlfriend – and the pair looked totally smitten.

The Emmerdale stars announced their split last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Matthew Wolfenden ‘kisses new girlfriend’

After the news of Matthew and Charley’s split, it was claimed that Matthew had already moved on. The TV star has apparently been enjoying a string of dates with Heather Scott-Martin – who is his co-star in Elf: The Musical in London’s West End.

Matthew was back wining and dining Heather this week, when he was seen out in London with his reported new missus.

In pictures on MailOnline, the pair can be seen holding hands while walking around the capital. Matthew and Heather then locked lips, revelling in their alleged new-found romance.

The actor was snapped kissing his ‘new girlfriend’ (Credit: ITV)

Matthew confirms split from Emmerdale co-star wife

Matthew and Charley began seeing each other in 2007 before getting tying the knot in 2018. They both have three children together – Buster, Bowie, and Ace – with their youngest being just three years old.

Meanwhile Charley has reportedly moved on too – by leaving the family home. Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed that Charley had moved out of the home she shared with Matthew.

“Charley is really busy with work so she’s hardly at home anyway but she’s moved lots of her stuff out,” the source said.

“She spends her free time either with the kids or her best pal Sheridan Smith,” the tabloid’s source continued. “Sheridan’s house has become a real refuge for her during the split.”

Read more: Matthew Wolfenden hits back after Emmerdale star is trolled over weight

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.