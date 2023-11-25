Matthew Wolfenden hits back after Emmerdale star is trolled over weight

Matthew Wolfenden has hit back on Instagram after the Emmerdale star was trolled over his weight.

Actor Matthew, 43, and his wife Charley Webb, 35, confirmed earlier this week they have ended their relationship.

They married in 2018, having started seeing each other in 2007. The former couple share three sons together.

But amid the fallout from their marriage split, David Metcalfe star Matthew made a statement today (Saturday November 25) about ‘bullying’ behaviour.

Matthew Wolfenden in character as David Metcalfe in Emmerdale (Credit: YouTube)

Matthew Wolfenden hits back at troll

Currently starring as Buddy the Elf in a West End production of Elf!, Matthew shared an Instagram Story this morning from what may be his dressing room.

Beaming widely in the selfie, he quoted his festive show character: “I just like to smile… smiling’s my favourite.”

Matthew Wolfenden is playing Buddy the Elf (Credit: Instagram)

But a few minutes later, another Story was uploaded to Matthew’s account showing him stripped off in front of a mirror.

With numerous tattoos on his torso on display, Matthew looked serious in the black and white shot.

He captioned the post with two hashtags: “#standuptobullying” and “#weightshamingisnotok”.

Furthermore, he had a few words for someone who Matthew said had taken aim at him.

Matthew wrote: “To the person who commented (you shall remain nameless) about me looking old and fat now… I personally don’t think I’m doing too bad for 43!!!”

I personally don’t think I’m doing too bad for 43!

Not having any of it (Credit: Instagram)

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden split

Following the news of Matthew and Charley’s break up, it has been claimed she has “moved out” of the family home.

According to The Sun, a source said: “Charley is really busy with work so she’s hardly at home anyway but she’s moved lots of her stuff out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elf The Musical London (@elfmusicalldn)

They added: “She spends her free time either with the kids or her best pal Sheridan Smith. Sheridan’s house has become a real refuge for her during the split.”

Meanwhile, it has also been suggested Matthew’s parents are looking after their children while he performs in Elf.

Read more: Charley Webb ‘moves out’ of family home she shared with Matthew Wolfenden

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.