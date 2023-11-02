Emmerdale’s Matthew Wolfenden and Charley Webb spark split fears amid claims ‘everything has changed’

After 15 years together, Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have sparked split fears.

Charley and Matthew first met while on the et of Emmerdale back in 2007. Two years later, they got engaged. The couple share three young children – sons Buster, Bowie and Ace.

The actors briefly split before, back in 2013. However, in 2018, they had a surprise wedding and seemed happier than ever. But after remaining close for so long, sources have claimed to The Sun that there might be trouble in paradise.

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden first met on the set of Emmerdale (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Emmerdale: Matthew Wolfenden and Charley Webb in ‘different places in their lives’

“Charley and Matthew were in very different places in their lives when they first got together,” the source alleged.

Three kids later and with new careers in the mix, everything has changed and perhaps they are no longer the unit they once were.

Neither of the stars have commented the reports. However, there have been a few signs that might hint their relationship is on the rocks.

Signs all is not well between couple?

While Matthew isn’t very active on his Instagram, he has shared a fair few images with Charley.

The last time he honoured their relationship was in February 2022 to celebrate their anniversary. However, this year, he didn’t. He also hasn’t shared any content of her to his grid since last year. Charley, who posts regularly on the app, hasn’t shared any photos of Matthew recently either.

According to The Sun, Matthew failed to mention Charley in his recent Loose Women interview where he discussed how he balances a busy schedule and the kids.

Currently touring in the play Quiz as Diana Ingram, many of Charley’s co-stars have gone to watch and support her. However, Matthew is reportedly yet to go or share any public support.

ED! has contacted reps for the couple for comment.

