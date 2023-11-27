Charley Webb has posted on social media for the first time since the ‘new girlfriend‘ of husband Matthew Wolfenden was reportedly revealed.

Emmerdale stars Charley and Matthew announced their decision to end their marriage last week. Issuing joint statements, Charley’s version read: “It is with love and respect that Matthew and I have decided to separate. We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children. For their sake we would appreciate privacy at this time.”

It was then claimed that Matthew has already moved on. And now, Charley has appeared to brush off the rumours of her ex’s new alleged romance.

Matthew Wolfenden ‘moving on’ from Charley Webb?

Following the news of Charley and Matthew’s split, it was reported that he has been enjoying “secret late-night dates” with personal trainer Heather Stanley. The actor is currently starring in Elf: The Musical in London’s West End and The Sun claims she has been meeting Matthew after the show each night.

But on Saturday (November 25) Charley took to her Instagram to share a post – her first once since confirming her split from Matthew and since the pictures emerged.

Charley Webb says ‘over and out’ amid Matthew split

In the photo, Charley can be seen on stage while striking a pose to the empty seats in the audience. In the caption, she revealed she has finished up her stint on stage for the show, Quiz.

Charley wrote: “Over and out Diana. This job has been the most incredible journey, I’ve made friends for life.”

Matthew Wolfenden confirms split from Emmerdale co-star wife

The couple began seeing each other in 2007 before getting tying the knot in 2018. They both have three children together – Buster, Bowie, and Ace – with their youngest being just three years old.

Meanwhile Charley has reportedly moved on too – by leaving the family home. Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed that Charley had moved out of the home she shared with Matthew.

“Charley is really busy with work so she’s hardly at home anyway but she’s moved lots of her stuff out,” the source said.

“She spends her free time either with the kids or her best pal Sheridan Smith,” the tabloid’s source continued. “Sheridan’s house has become a real refuge for her during the split.”

