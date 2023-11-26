The new girlfriend of Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has seemingly been revealed. The David Metcalfe actor announced his separation from wife Charley Webb this week.

Yesterday he was pictured looking cosy with a new mystery woman – but now her identity has reportedly been revealed. According to The Sun, the woman is Watford-based personal trainer Heather Stanley.

The PT reportedly charges £40 for hour-long workout sessions. A source told the publication: “Heather was wary about getting too involved with Matthew too soon, but is head over heels.

“She was trying not to be seen with him, standing away from the stage door when he emerged from show rehearsals and shows. But now the cat is out of the bag.

“Heather is a clean-cut, popular woman who was desperate not to be painted as Matthew’s ‘other woman’. She’s not happy about being thrust into the conversation of his celebrity marriage breakdown,” the source then added.

Matthew Wolfenden new girlfriend revealed

They announced their decision to end their marriage earlier this week. Issuing joint statements, Charley’s version read: “It is with love and respect that Matthew and I have decided to separate.

“We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children. For their sake we would appreciate privacy at this time.”

Reports of Matthew’s new relationship came yesterday. The actor is currently starring in Elf: The Musical in London’s West End.

According to reports he has been enjoying “secret late-night dates” with the then mystery woman. The Sun claims she has been meeting Matthew after the show each night.

Matthew Wolfenden and Charley Webb announced their split earlier this week (Credit: Splash)

An onlooker told the publication: “They looked like honeymooners or loved-up teenagers. The pictures will prove a shock to the heart for poor Charley, even as her relationship with Matthew unravelled.”

ED! has contacted Matthew’s reps for comment.

Meanwhile, Charley has reportedly moved on too – by leaving the family home. Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed that Charley had moved out of the home she shared with Matthew.

“Charley is really busy with work so she’s hardly at home anyway but she’s moved lots of her stuff out,” the source said.

“She spends her free time either with the kids or her best pal Sheridan Smith,” the tabloid’s source continued. “Sheridan’s house has become a real refuge for her during the split.”

