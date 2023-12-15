EastEnders: Another Christmas twist promised as boss Chris Clenshaw teases ‘high drama’!

EastEnders fans have been waiting not-so-patiently for the Christmas Day episode ever since that flash forward back in February.

Since then we’ve had a LOT of trailers, teasers and theories.

And now – with just days to go before the big reveal – EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has teased there could be MORE twists in store!

Flashback to EastEnders at Christmas

We know you know, but just to recap, back in February we saw The Six – Stacey, Suki, Kathy, Sharon, Linda and Denise – in The Vic on Christmas Day 2023.

Linda had a split lip. Sharon’s dress was splattered with blood. Denise was holding a broken champagne bottle and Stacey’s hands were covered in blood.

On the floor was a body. Sharon bent down, felt the man’s pulse and told the others, “he’s dead”.

Who’s the dead bloke and which of The Six killed him has sent viewers wild all year!

Who’s the dead guy? (Credit: BBC)

Fan theories

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw says he’s loved the theories that have been taking over social media since the flash-forward episode.

“Some of the theories have been incredibly sophisticated with great care and investigations going on,” he says. “Some of the others, well let’s say they’ve been creative!”

But he says he’s really grateful to the fans for getting involved.

“It feels incredible,” he says. “The viewers and the fans have really invested in this story. It’s done everything we set out to do – it’s had them guessing all the way through the year and coming up with theories. It’s a big game for them to join in and it’s created a community among the fans. To see them engage with it as much as we hoped for, well, we couldn’t ask for more.”

Social media has been on fire with theories about The Six – Stacey, Suki, Linda, Sharon, Denise and Kathy (Credit: BBC)

Shocks in store!

Chris reveals that the Christmas Day episode has lots of shocks in store.

“It’s high drama,” he says. “You’ll be guessing right up until the very end.”

Does that mean there are more twists coming up? It definitely sounds that way.

“We don’t take for granted that we’re asking people to invest time on their Christmas day to tune in,” says Chris. “You have to deliver the unexpected. Give them a shock. Give them a twist.”

Who’s going to end up dead? (Credit: BBC)

Keeping secrets

And while we’re all in the dark about what’s going to happen, Chris adds that we’re not the only ones! Because while some people in the cast and crew know everything, others haven’t got a clue!

“We have gone to quite some lengths to keep everything under wraps but I can’t reveal what they are,” he laughs. “Various methods and not everyone even knows what they are.”

Sounds mysterious! We love it!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

