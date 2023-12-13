EastEnders: Linda’s alcohol relapse is devastating, fans complain

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, December 12), saw Linda turn to drink once more after struggling to cope with Dean’s return.

Dean had played her false confession in the pub, making Linda worry that everyone now believed Dean’s version of events.

Fans of the BBC soap have now been left heartbroken over these upsetting Linda Carter scenes.

Linda turned to the vodka (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Linda turned to drink again

Last night, Anna told Linda that she’d take the kids to a grotto to visit Santa but the one she went to didn’t end up having a Santa at it.

Instead, she said she’d find another one, but before she could do so Ollie ran into Beale’s Eels in a bid to see Santa there.

Anna told Ollie that they weren’t allowed to go in there but Cindy told her that it was only Bobby in the Santa costume so it would be alright.

However, as Ollie sat next to Santa for a photo, Anna realised that Bobby wasn’t working and that it was actually Dean dressed up.

Linda was furious after receiving the photo and stormed over to confront Dean before exposing him as a sexual predator in front of his daughter, Jade.

Dean then got his revenge by turning up at the pub and playing Linda’s false confession to the punters.

Linda was sickened by the fact that everyone had now heard her reveal that Dean didn’t rape her.

George tried to defend Linda by explaining that she only said it to stop him from going to prison.

Later on, Linda then grabbed a bottle of vodka and relapsed, breaking her sobriety.

Fans feel awful for Linda (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers heartbroken by Linda drink scenes

EastEnders fans have now taken to social media to share their upset over watching Linda drink again.

One fan said: “The fact that Linda may be drunk on Christmas Day is going to make her so much more vulnerable and that’s worrying.”

They then added: “Linda has fought so so hard not to relapse but things have got far too much for her to cope with now. She was 352 days sober.”

The fact that Linda may be drunk on Christmas Day is going to make her so much more vulnerable and that’s worrying #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/bm77d0XCIj — Kellie Bright is a Queen (@KellieBrightLY) December 12, 2023

The way they’re doing my sis Linda is making me so upset! She’s been through too much already. Let her heal #EastEnders — Maz (@maztv_) December 12, 2023

Another fan commented: “352 sober & Linda has relapsed. Absolutely heart-breaking.”

A final person ended: “The way they’re doing my sis Linda is making me so upset! She’s been through too much already. Let her heal.”

Linda struggles (Credit: BBC)

Can Linda get support?

Mick used to always be the one to support Linda through her tough times but now that he’s gone, Linda’s not got her rock to hold her up.

Can Linda get support from anyone else as she falls off the wagon? Or, will she continue to turn to drink without anyone by her side?

