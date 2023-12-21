Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Claudia Winkleman beats Ant and Dec to be named Best-Loved Presenter

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman has been named your Best-Loved Presenter in the 2023 Entertainment Daily Awards.

In a world where I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec usually win everything, ED! readers clearly decided that it was time for a change…

Claudia Winkleman is a firm favourite with ED! readers (Credit: ED!)

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman streets ahead

After our polls were closed and the votes counted, Claudia emerged as a clear winner.

She nabbed 24% of the vote – almost double that of Ant and Dec.

In fact, the boys didn’t even come second. That honour went to Josie Gibson, with 15% of the votes.

Ant and Dec came next, though, with 14% of the votes apiece.

Stacey Solomon was next, with 13%, showing the vote for second place was a pretty tight race!

Ant and Dec, who usually win everything, didn’t even come second (Credit: ED!)

The Traitors is another Entertainment Daily Awards winner

Claudia’s brilliant reality TV show The Traitors was also popular with ED! readers.

It won Best Reality TV Show by 30% of the vote. Second place was Race Across The World with 21%.

Strictly was another show of Claude’s that was honoured. It won Best Entertainment Show by a landslide 71% of the votes.

The Traitors is fronted by Claudia (Credit: ED!)

Unlucky for some – Ant and Dec, were looking at you!

I’m A Celebrity was the nearest competitor. The Ant and Dec-fronted show came in second place with 13% of the votes.

Unlucky for some, eh boys! Better luck next year.

This Morning host Alison Hammond won the Best-Loved Presenter gong in last year’s Entertainment Daily Awards.

You can watch her being awarded her prize live on air below.

