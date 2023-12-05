Traitors fans are thrilled after the season 2 UK start date was confirmed with a first look sneak peek.

Back in October, Strictly Come Dancing viewers were treated to a ‘secret teaser’ for the second series.

The clip showed host Claudia Winkleman wearing a shroud as she she stood alongside two other mysterious hooded figures.

The Halloween-themed instalment of the BBC One show also contained some very spooky cameos that both chilled and delighted Traitors fans.

Since then, there has been further Traitors 2 news – a new host is on board for series 2.

Claudia isn’t being replaced, however. Ed Gamble is joining to front a new BBC 2 spin-off show called The Traitors: Uncloaked.

It is set to feature interviews with murdered and banished contestants, as well as showing the moments Traitors are unveiled.

However, while Traitors obsessives will love season 2 getting the It Takes Two treatment, the anticipation is building for series 2 proper.

When is The Traitors season 2 on TV in the UK?

This afternoon (Tuesday December 5), the Beeb finally shared the date Traitors fans need to mark down in their diaries.

It is now confirmed that The Traitors season 2 will begin on Wednesday January 3.

The start time it will be shown on BBC One is 9pm.

Furthermore, and of particular interested to anyone wishing to binge on Traitors season 2, the second and third episodes will be available on iPlayer immediately after the first episode airs on TV.

How fans have reacted

In a post shared by Claudia on Instagram, fans could barely contain themselves.

“Ahhhh so excited,” one viewer celebrated in the comments section of the upload.

I’m so ready to make this my whole personality once again.

“I’m so ready to make this my whole personality once again,” chipped in another fan.

And a third declared the air date the “perfect start to the New Year”.

