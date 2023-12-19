Bobby Brazier addresses soap return date after Strictly final amidst fan concerns

Freddie Slater and EastEnders star Bobby Brazier just missed out on the Glitterball trophy on the weekend as Ellie Leach won this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

With the Strictly final now over, soap fans have been wondering when and if Bobby will return to Walford.

The actor has addressed his future EastEnders return and has teased how long fans will have to wait before they see him back in Albert Square.

Bobby got to the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier in the Strictly final

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing final saw Bobby Brazier and dance partner Dianne Buswell compete against Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, and Layton Williams and his professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.

In the final, Bobby and Dianne scored 117 on the leader board but the public vote did not go in their favour as whilst Ellie got the lowest score with the judges, she was the public’s favourite of the night.

However, Bobby had a lot to be proud of as judges and viewers of the dance show were wowed by his final dance.

The actor dedicated his final dance to his late mum, Jade Goody. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as he performed the contemporary dance alongside Dianne.

Fans are concerned about Freddie’s to return to Walford (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans all say the same thing about Bobby soap role

EastEnders fans are all now saying the same thing about Bobby Brazier now that Strictly is over.

They’re all wondering whether Bobby will ever return to EastEnders or whether he’ll go on to bigger and better things.

One fan said: “What a nice lad Bobby is. A credit to his mum, dad and those around him. I fear EastEnders might not have him for much longer.”

Another added: “I fear we won’t have Bobby in EastEnders for much longer if casting directors have any sense.”

A third viewer declared: “There is no way Bobby is going back to EastEnders.”

Bobby has hinted at his return (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier comments on EastEnders return date

It looks as though Bobby Brazier IS returning to Walford although the exact details on his comeback are yet to be confirmed.

Recently speaking to Heat Magazine, the actor admitted: “I don’t know when or how, but I am going back after the Strictly tour. I miss everyone and I miss acting. Every so often, a dance will feel like a scene – like when I was being Patrick Swayze [in Movies Week] – and it feels like I’m stepping into a role, which makes me miss work.”

Bobby has confirmed that he’ll be back filming on the soap after he’s finished with the Strictly tour.

The tour runs from January 19 – February 11 meaning that Bobby won’t be back to work for at least a couple of months yet!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

