Strictly’s Amy Dowden feeling ‘really rough’ as she addresses hospital return

Star of Strictly Amy Dowden has shared another health update ahead of returning to hospital amid her cancer diagnosis.

The Welsh dancer announced her breast cancer diagnosis in May 2023. She underwent a mastectomy but soon after received another diagnosis. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to compete during last year’s Strictly. However, Amy still made a few appearances.

In November, Amy rang the bell at the hospital after completing her final round of chemo.

Amy enjoys spa day after feeling ‘really rough’

In an Instagram Story shared yesterday, Amy shared a photo of herself with her husband Ben Jones at a spa.

The pair posed in white robes and looked to be having a ball of a time after revealing she had recently been feeling unwell.

“After feeling really rough the last few days (nasty cough) thank you for a lovely spa day today Ben,” she wrote, adding the sparkly pink heart emoji.

Amy revealed that the spa day was an “early Valentine’s treat” as she will be returning to the hospital on Wednesday (February 14).

Amy thanks fans for winning Most Inspirational Celebrity at the 2023 Entertainment Daily Awards

Following a challenging year, Amy powered through and became an inspiration to many. So inspirational, in fact, she won Most Inspirational Celebrity at the 2023 Entertainment Daily Awards.

Voted by fans, the 33-year-old won by a landslide with 84% of the votes.

“Thank you so much. It’s just really so kind,” Amy told ED!

“I’m only trying to share my story to help others. So this is for everybody else who’s suffering right now. I’m very happy knowing that the public has voted for me for this award, it means a lot. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she added.

