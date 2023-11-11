Strictly Blackpool blow for Krishnan – and Annabel & Angela R – as eliminations sealed ahead of the final?

We’re past the halfway mark for this year’s Strictly and it seems the bookies already have eliminations sealed ahead of the final.

On Sunday (October 5), the show waved goodbye to former Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas and his dance partner Luba Mushtuk. The pair landed themselves in the dance-off against Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington. Even though it was Angela’s first time in the bottom two, it was the second time for Adam.

While eight couples remain, people have been placing bets with BitcoinCasinos.com and it’s not looking good for three couples.

Adam and Luba were the latest couple sent home (Credit: BBC)

Who will make it to Blackpool?

We’re less than a week away from finding out who will be making it to Blackpool and it seems people don’t have high hopes for Krishnan Guru-Murthy. The Channel 4 newsreader has yet to land himself in the dance-off. However, according to bookies, he is at the bottom of the pile with 1/1.

Slightly above is fellow newsreader Angela Rippon (1/3) and former tennis player Annabel Croft (1/4).

At the top of the pack are Ellie Leach and Vito Copolla (1/100). The pair have been taking the competition by storm and received three 10s from the judges last weekend. With their consistent run of good scores, it’s no surprise that the bookies have a lot of faith in the couple.

“With the Blackpool episode of Strictly Come Dancing edging closer and closer, odds via BitcoinCasinos suggest Angela Rippon and Krishnan Guru-Murthy won’t make the cut,” a BitcoinCasinos.com spokesperson said.

“Meanwhile, Ellie Leach remains the favourite to reach the final and be crowned Strictly Come Dancing 2023 winner as she continues to wow the judges and audience.”

Bookies don’t think Krishnan will make it to Blackpool (Credit: BBC)

Layton and Nikita for the final?

Unfortunately, for Krishnan Guru-Murthy (16/1), Angela Rippon (8/1), and Annabel Croft (7/1), their numbers prove that bookies do not have a lot of faith that they will make the final.

That said, things are looking good for Ellie and Vito as the pair remain on top with 1/20. Behind them are Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell and Nigel Harman and Katya Jones with 1/5.

Bookies think Layton and Nikita are in for a chance of reaching the final (Credit: BBC)

Despite his performance background, Layton Williams, who is partnered up with Nikita Kuzmin, comes in fourth with 8/11. Last weekend, the pair received a score of 36, the second highest behind Ellie and Vito.

