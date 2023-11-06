Strictly star Angela Rippon the next star voted out as body language expert claims she’s ‘slipping behind’?

Strictly star Angela Rippon has been tipped to leave the competition next, following her Sunday night dance-off with Adam Thomas.

Speaking to Betfair Roulette body language expert Darren Stanton admitted he thinks Angela and professional partner Kai Widdrington will be the next couple to be booted out of the show.

He claimed: “Angela and Kai seem to be slipping behind. Their technique isn’t on the same level as the others.”

Body language expert Darren Stanton expect Angela Rippon and Kai will next to exit Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Bad news for Strictly national treasure Angela Rippon

After the duo faced the dreaded dance-off with Adam and Luba Mushtuk, Darren thinks they will be in trouble next week.

“Angela and Kai found themselves in the dance-off this week. I think she will be in trouble again next week,” he said.

Darren went on to add: “They seem to be slipping behind now. She will either be in the dance-off again or leave the competition. She has been receiving fewer positive comments. So it might be her time now.”

Meanwhile, he said that while she is “reaching the pinnacle of her abilities”, Angela and Kai have a good rapport. “Angela and Kai have a deep rapport and strong bond, but their technique isn’t at the same level as the other couples.”

Adam Thomas looked relaxed after he was voted off by the Strictly judges, Darren said (Credit: BBC)

Adam was ‘relaxed and calm’ exiting Strictly

But that’s not all, Darren revealed that Adam “wasn’t devastated” over his exit after putting his all into the show.

He said: “Just from looking at his body language, his shoulders were down as his name was announced. And that tells me he wasn’t devastated.”

Darren added that although there was sadness about his journey ending, Adam was “relaxed and calm” in his posture. He said: “I can tell he felt relaxed and calm about it being their time. He was very gracious and showed nothing but respect to Luba and the judges the whole way through.”

This news comes after Strictly fans accused the judges of saving Angela so she can perform in Blackpool.

Read more: Strictly star Neil Jones has fans in hysterics with shocked reaction to Angela Rippon’s scoring

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story!