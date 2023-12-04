Strictly: Nigel Harman’s exit leaves crew ‘relieved’ after actor’s mood swings created ‘bad feeling’ backstage

Strictly star Nigel Harman was forced off the show on Saturday (December 2) after picking up an injury.

Whilst his dance partner, Katya Jones, appeared upset over his exit, the crew reportedly aren’t.

Nigel and Katya have left (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Nigel Harman forced off the show

On Saturday, it was confirmed that Nigel had picked up an injury, bringing his time on Strictly to an early end.

“Unfortunately Nigel has sustained an injury which means he is unable to perform in tonight’s show and has had to withdraw from Strictly,” a statement from bosses said.

“I’ve loved it, I am loving it, it’s too soon to say ‘loved’,” Nigel said as he addressed his exit during the show on Saturday.

“When I watched everyone coming down the stairs I was like ‘Oh this is real, I’m not part of this anymore’. That was quite sad,” he then said.

A tearful Katya said: “I have absolutely loved every moment of us creating magic on the dancefloor. I know the reasons you did this is for your daughter and for your parents. Especially missing out on this number, I know your parents would be very very proud of you.”

‘Nigel takes himself very seriously’ (Credit: BBC)

Strictly bosses ‘relived’ over Nigel Harman’s exit

However, according to one source, Strictly bosses aren’t too upset that Nigel has left the competition.

“Nigel takes himself very seriously as a performer and throws himself heart and soul into things. So obviously he’s very emotional if things don’t go as he hoped. That often means that he can be like a bear with a sore head backstage,” they told The Sun.

“Viewers got a glimpse of that when he received disappointing scores for their quickstep in Blackpool. The crew and pros on the show are like a close family and the celebrities are welcomed into that. But if someone upsets that long-standing dynamic it can create bad feeling,” they then continued.

“Despite this everyone on the show also felt huge sympathy for Nigel having to leave the competition under such difficult circumstances.”

ED! has contacted the BBC and Nigel’s reps for comment.

Fans want to see Nigel and Katya’s dance (Credit: BBC)

Fans beg for footage of Nigel’s dance

Nigel had been planning to perform a Charleston last night to Step in Time from Mary Poppins before his early exit. And fans are gutted they didn’t get to see it.

They have urged the BBC to show the footage from rehearsal either on the Strictly results show or It Takes Two.

“Wasn’t the same without Nigel wish we could have seen that Charleston from rehearsal,” one fan said.

“Hopefully we get to see a clip of what Nigel and Katya’s Charleston would have looked like before the injury, such a shame we won’t get to see it now, it looked great and that it could have been his breakthrough moment,” another tweeted.

“Come on Strictly It Takes Two, show us the full Nigel and Katya routine from dress rehearsal. We were so looking forward to it!! Love that number, one of the best musical numbers ever and from the clips we’ve seen it looked incredible,” a third wrote.

Read more: Amy Dowden reassures fans who worried about her appearing on Strictly after having a blood clot on her lung

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.