Strictly fans were left devastated last night when Nigel Harman was forced to pull out of the competition. The news was revealed just hours before the live show was due to begin.

The Casualty actor had to quit after sustaining an injury. As it was the quarter finals there was no option for a bye to next week – and arguably, Nigel wouldn’t have been well enough to perform by then anyway.

He appeared on Saturday night’s show (December 2) alongside pro partner Katya Jones. As they explained what had happened they were both tearful at having to say goodbye.

The emotion got to both Nigel and Katya (Credit: BBC)

What injury did Nigel Harman sustain on Strictly?

Strictly shared news of Nigel’s departure on their social media accounts, writing: “Unfortunately Nigel has sustained an injury which means he is unable to perform in tonight’s show and has had to withdraw from Strictly.”

Nigel then appeared on the show with Katya, looking tearful and upset. He explained what had happened.

He said: “I was leaping off a rostrum and was about to be caught by some very handsome men and as I flew I was Peter Pan and as I landed I was in A&E. So I’ve done something to my rib. I’m a little bit high on painkillers as well!”

He went on to add: “I’ve loved it, I am loving it, it’s too soon to say ‘loved’.

“When I watched everyone coming down the stairs I was like ‘oh this is real, I’m not part of this any more’ that was quite sad.”

Katya struggled to talk due to the emotion in her voice. But she managed to say: “I have absolutely loved every moment of us creating magic on the dancefloor. I know the reasons you did this is for your daughter and for your parents. Especially missing out on this number, I know your parents would be very very proud of you. I hope you got something out of this you’re going to cherish forever in your broken rib.”

Nigel went on to say: “Kat, the only reason I’m standing here is because of all the work you’ve put in to me. You turn up every day with hundreds of ideas. You challenge me, push me and support me, and make me laugh. You’re part of me now. I can’t even look at you,” he said as he welled up.

They then showed a reel of all of their best bits.

Nigel was coming back strong after last week’s rumba (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to departure of Nigel Harman from Strictly

Those watching at home were ‘gutted’ over losing Nigel.

“Gutted about Nigel having to leave,” shared one. Another added: “Nigel’s speech had me crying tears out my eyes amongst other places.”

“Heartbroken for Nigel Harman and Katya Jones tonight. Nigel is so right, Katya is one of the most talented and imaginative dancers on the show, and one of the reasons I started having dance lessons,” admitted one more.

Someone else said: “I’m feeling so sad for Nigel and Katya. They were so brilliant and I really loved all their dances. Also Nigel seems like such a lovely guy and Katya was the perfect partner and her choreography was amazing. And knowing how much Nigel loves musicals.”

“Stoppp I’m actually devastated for Nigel and Katya. Poor Katya is mess, I really believed they were finalists, gutted for them,” said another upset viewer.

It Takes Two viewers had seen clips of the couple in rehearsals (Credit: BBC)

Plea to see the Charleston

Nigel had been planning to perform a Charleston last night to Step in Time from Mary Poppins. And fans are gutted they didn’t get to see it. They have urged the BBC to show the footage from rehearsal either on tonight’s Strictly results show or It Takes Two next week.

“Wasn’t the same without Nigel wish we could have seen that Charleston from rehearsal,” said one.

Another agreed: “Hopefully we get to see a clip of what Nigel and Katya’s Charleston would have looked like before the injury, such a shame we won’t get to see it now, it looked great and that it could have been his breakthrough moment.”

“Come on Strictly It Takes Two, show us the full Nigel and Katya routine from dress rehearsal. We were so looking forward to it!! Love that number, one of the best musical numbers ever and from the clips we’ve seen it looked incredible,” begged one more.

Someone else also asked: “Strictly, any chance we could see the rehearsal in full of Nigel and Katya’s dance if it’s been caught on film. I think everyone would love to see it.”

“GAH!! Show us one of Katya and Nigel’s rehearsals!!?!” another said.

Claudia and Tess confirmed what would happen tonight (Credit: BBC)

Will there be a Strictly elimination tonight?

As a result of Nigel’s exit, no one will go home tonight. Instead, their scores will be carried over to next week’s semi-final and added together.

It leaves Ellie Leach, Layton Williams, Annabel Croft and Bobby Brazier battling for a place in the final.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results airs tonight at 7.20pm on BBC One.

