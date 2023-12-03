BBC confirms Strictly results show will go ahead despite cancelling tonight’s elimination

Strictly Come Dancing has announced there will be a results show aired tonight (Sunday December 3) despite the fact no one will be sent home.

The quarter finals of the competition were thrown into chaos last night when Nigel Harman injured himself at the 11th hour and was forced to pull out of the show altogether. The news was announced on the show’s social media.

Both Nigel and Katya were overcome with emotion over their exit (Credit: BBC)

Nigel quits Strictly

“Unfortunately Nigel has sustained an injury which means he is unable to perform in tonight’s show and has had to withdraw from Strictly,” they wrote alongside an image of him and Katya.

They added in the caption: “Unfortunately, Nigel Harman and Katya Jones have had to withdraw from the competition. We wish Nigel a speedy recovery and they both will be very much missed by our entire Strictly family.”

Nigel then appeared on the show alongside pro partner Katya, looking tearful and upset. He explained what had happened.

He said: “I was leaping off a rostrum and was about to be caught by some very handsome men and as I flew I was Peter Pan and as I landed I was in A&E. So I’ve done something to my rib. I’m a little bit high on painkillers as well!”

He went on to add: “I’ve loved it, I am loving it, it’s too soon to say ‘loved’.

“When I watched everyone coming down the stairs I was like ‘oh this is real, I’m not part of this any more’ that was quite sad.”

Katya struggled to talk due to the emotion in her voice. But she managed to say: “I have absolutely loved every moment of us creating magic on the dancefloor. I know the reasons you did this is for your daughter and for your parents. Especially missing out on this number, I know your parents would be very very proud of you. I hope you got something out of this you’re going to cherish forever in your broken rib.”

Nigel went on to say: “Kat, the only reason I’m standing here is because of all the work you’ve put in to me. You turn up every day with hundreds of ideas. You challenge me, push me and support me, and make me laugh. You’re part of me now. I can’t even look at you,” he said as he welled up.

They then showed a reel of all of their best bits.

Claudia and Tess confirmed what would happen tonight (Credit: BBC)

Will the Strictly results show air tonight?

When the show opened last night hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman confirmed the news about Nigel to the audience and viewers at home. They then revealed there would be no dance off on Sunday. However, they said that the judges would still score the remaining couples. Those marks will be carried over to next week and added together.

But it was unclear whether the results show itself, which airs on Sundays at 7.20pm, would go ahead at all.

At the end of the show, Claudia and Tess clarified what we could expect. Claudia said: “On tomorrow night’s show we’ll be finding out which two dances our remaining couples will tackle in next week’s semi final.”

Tess then added: “Our professional dancers will have a fantastic group number inspired by My Fair Lady.”

Claudia finished: “And the very brilliant Joss Stone will be performing her track from the new musical The Time Travellers Wife.”

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results airs tonight at 7.20pm on BBC One.

