I’m A Celebrity contestants’ final Instagram posts before they left for the jungle – from Fred’s last supper to Marvin’s cry for help

With the contestants in the jungle for this year’s I’m A Celebrity, the stars have now left their phones and their social media behind in favour of the camp shower, Bushtucker Trials and dunny duty.

After touching down in Oz, the celebs handed over their phones and Instagram accounts to their teams behind the scenes. Among this year’s jungle line-up are This Morning star Josie Gibson, First Dates host Fred Sirieix, controversial ex-politician Nigel Farage and EastEnders’ Danielle Harold.

But what – if any – were their final words on Instagram before they entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle? Join ED! as we dissect their final moments online.

What were our celebs’ last words before heading into the jungle? (Credit: ITV)

Fred Sirieix

Celebrity maître d’ and First Dates host Fred Sirieix prepared for his jungle entry with one last meal for the road… a breakfast from McDonald’s.

“I think I deserve this,” Fred wrote, with a picture of himself pulling up alongside a drive-thru Maccy’s. In the post, he tagged his meal of choice – a sausage and egg McMuffin. “A nice treat before all that rice and beans,” joked one fan. Indeed, how will the famous foodie cope on a jungle diet of rice, beans, and animal unmentionables?

Josie Gibson

This Morning host Josie Gibson bid farewell to her fans with a publicity snap from I’m A Celebrity.

“Not the kind of weight-loss retreat I was looking for,” she laughed. “Unconventional diet. So excited the news is finally out – I’m heading in to the jungle! Tune into @itv from this Sunday 19th. Wish me luck!”

Her chums from This Morning were quick to chime in with messages of support, including co-host Alison Hammond, who commented simply: “Winner!”

Nella Rose

TikTok sensation Nella Rose also shared a publicity snap of herself in the jungle.

“Your girl is on the NEW SERIES of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!” she exclaimed. “It’s giving natural beauty with the jungle drip.”

Her fans – of which she boasts almost 100,00 on Instagram – were predictably excited.

“Wait, so Nella, the UK YouTube princess, and Zoey 101 are in the jungle together?! This is gonna be iconic,” gushed one fan.

Marvin Humes

JLS star and presenter Marvin Humes shared a humorous picture of himself holding up a sign which read: “Help me, Ant and Dec have taken my phone.”

In the accompanying caption, Marvin wrote: “There’s no going back now. Tune into @itv @imacelebrity every night from Sunday 19th November. Wish me luck!”

Danielle Harold

EastEnders star Danielle Harold‘s team have been hard at work sharing her publicity pics, but Danielle herself hasn’t posted since Halloween. In a series of pictures from two weeks ago, Danielle shared an image of herself, almost unrecognisable as the Joker.

“Happy Halloween,” the caption wrote. But is Danielle in for a scare in the jungle?

Sam Thompson

Another one sharing only a publicity picture from the show, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson announced his participation in an Instagram post also.

“The rumours were true. I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be joining the adventure of a lifetime on #ImACeleb. Tune into @itv every night from Sunday 19th November to see how I get on… wish me luck!” he said.

I’m A Celebrity contestants’ famous last words: Nigel Farage

Controversial figure Nigel Farage‘s Instagram account is fairly dry, with the only word Nigel had to say on his I’m A Celebrity appearance (certainly no mention of that £1.5 million paycheck) being a coy: “The rumours are true… I’ll see you in the jungle.”

The comments below were a mixture of those vowing to boycott the show, others saying they’d vote him out first, and some claiming “he’s got my vote and always will!”

Grace Dent

Like Danielle before her, journalist and food critic Grace Dent made no mention of her impending jungle stay. Instead, her last Instagram post is an advertisement for her podcast, Comfort Eating.

I’m A Celebrity contestants’ famous last words: Nick Pickard

The last post by Nick himself was five weeks ago, filming outside of the Hollyoaks pub The Dog In the Pond.

In the post, he shares news of a charity match raising money for emergency services. Since then, his team have taken over to share promotional pics and news of his I’m A Celebrity antics.

I’m A Celebrity star Jamie Lynn Spears refused to take part in pre-show interviews (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Lynn Spears

Not so much of a sniff of I’m A Celebrity on Jamie Lynn Spears’ feed. Instead, her last post, dated six days ago, is a video of herself on the set of her show, Zoey 102.

This is symptomatic of Britney’s sister’s recent behaviour – having refused to take part in any interviews or promotions before the show, leaving some viewers confused.

Tune in to I’m A Celebrity tonight (November 19) at 9pm on ITV1.

