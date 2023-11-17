I’m A Celebrity odds: Josie Gibson tipped to win by bookies as Nigel Farage’s popularity grows

I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson is the stand-out favourite to take home the jungle crown, according to the latest odds from bookies BoyleSports – but it appears she may have competition from surprising quarters in Nigel Farage.

Josie and Nigel are but two of the competitors in the I’m A Celebrity line-up which includes First Dates star Fred Sirieix, EastEnders’ Danielle Harold and Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

With the competition about to begin, online bookmakers have released their predictions… and it’s good news for Josie.

Josie is hotly tipped to take the jungle crown this year (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity odds reveal surprising contender

Writing on the bookies’ behalf, spokesperson Lawrence Lyons revealed who they think could emerge victor. This Morning star Josie has emerged as an early favourite. However, she may face unlikely competition from former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

“Josie is very popular on This Morning and has been singled out as the most likely winner, but Nigel Farage is certain to face some stomach-churning tasks and is being well backed to win some votes from I’m A Celeb viewers,” Lawrence said.

Could Josie be pipped to the winning post by Nigel Farage? (Credit: ITV)

Josie and Nigel take an early lead… while others face the boot

Josie currently sits on the bookies’ table with odds of 10/3. Just behind her is Fred Sirieix (4/1) and Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson (5/1).

Meanwhile, Nigel is at 11/2, with his odds of winning I’m A Celebrity shortening rom 20/1.

Predictions for first elimination spell bad news for food critic Grace Dent, Jamie Lynn Spears and TikTok star Nella Rose – all with odds of 7/2 of being eliminated first.

Josie’s son, Reggie, will be waiting for her on the outside (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson reveals son Reggie will be waiting

Earlier this week, Josie spoke out on how her son Reggie, aged five, is coping with her trip to the jungle. Speaking to The Sun, she shared news that he would be travelling to Australia to meet her upon her exit.

“There’ll be plenty of cuddles when I come out and at the end of the day this will better me and Reg and it’s all going to be good,” Josie said.

But, if the bookies are to be believed, then Josie may be in the jungle for some time yet.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2023 star Jamie Lynn Spears ‘refuses to take part in pre-show interviews’ leaving fans ‘disappointed’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!