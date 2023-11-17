In latest I’m A Celebrity news, 2023 campmate Jamie Lynn Spears already seems to have raised eyebrows with her “diva”-like behaviour.

Jamie Lynn, 32, is the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears. But it seems fans will have to wait until Jamie Lynn is in the jungle proper before she possibly shares any gossip about her superstar sibling.

That’s because, according to MailOnline, Jamie Lynn “gave a glimpse of her anticipated diva behaviour” by not chatting with journalists after landing Down under, unlike some of her fellow campmates.

Will Jamie Lynn Spears spill the beans (and rice) on her relationship with sister Britney? (Credit: YouTube)

‘Jamie Lynn Spears said no’

An I’m A Celebrity source is quoted as telling the website: “While it is a choice whether campmates take part in the interviews, they usually do. No questions asked.

It was very disappointing. Fans of the show are so excited about what she has to say.

"But Jamie said no, that she didn't want to speak before she entered the show. It was very disappointing. Fans of the show are so excited about what she has to say."

The I’m A Celebrity 2023 cast includes Jamie Lynn Spears (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Cast kept in bubble ahead of launch

Before heading to their jungle camp, the stars remain separate from each other in quarantine.

It is believed the cast members are put up in different hotels along the Gold Coast. They aren’t permitted to have phones. Furthermore, it is claimed the only person they have to speak to is a chaperone.

Celebs being snapped at the airport while arriving into Oz has become an annual tradition ahead of the series start.

MailOnline also suggests the pre-interviews are the “only chance” for the celebs to communicate with anyone beyond their bubble.

But, the site claims, while other 2023 participants “relished the opportunity to speak to the British press”, Jamie Lynn blanked them.

She is reported to have “refused to interact with anyone from the media” after getting off her flight from San Francisco.

ED! has approached representatives for I’m A Celebrity and Jamie Lynn Spears for comment.

Meanwhile, Jamie Lynn – whose relationship with her sister has reportedly not always been smooth – has been tipped by the bookies as the least likely celeb to win.

