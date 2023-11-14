Britney Spears seemingly makes dig at sister Jamie Lynn as she’s confirmed for I’m A Celebrity

Jamie Lynn Spears will soon be entering the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle – and her presence on UK TV has been met with mixed responses.

Although an actor and singer in her own right, she is arguably known more for having a famous sister – chart-topping singer Britney Spears.

It’s no secret that the pair have had a troubled past. Now a new social media post from Britney could be aimed at Jamie Lynn.

What Britney said

The “Toxic” singer shared a famous quote on her Instagram account on Monday (November 14). It left her 42.7 million followers questioning whether it had a second meaning.

Britney shared a quote from novelist Ernest Hemingway: “All things Wicked start from innocence.”

The quote is from Hemmingway’s work A Moveable Feast. The full quote reads: “All things truly wicked start from innocence. So you live day by day and enjoy what you have and do not worry. You lie and hate it, and it destroys you, and every day is more dangerous, but you live day to day as in a war.”

The post received over 35,000 likes within 15 hours. Many are now speculating that it was aimed at Jamie Lynn, who has been announced to star in the 2023 ITV show I’m A Celeb.

So far, all the promotional footage paints Jamie Lynn in a genuine, sweet light, but Britney’s post could be trying to show her other side.

The superstar has turned off comments on her posts.

Jamie Lynn had previously said she wanted to change “misconception” about her. In the series, she hopes to show audiences who she really is.

She added: “But I do think going on I’m A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me. This is an opportunity to be myself and do something really cool and have some awesome experiences in the meantime.”

Although it is unclear what Britney is talking about with her social media post, their strained relationship has people talking as she preps to enter the camp.

Since Britney shared the quote, she has posted another image of her performing.

Britney and Jamie Lynn’s history

Their sisterly bond was questioned heavily in 2022, particularly during Britney’s court testimony as part of her conservatorship hearing, in which she cited emotional abuse from her family. Many scrutinised Jamie Lynn for what they considered a lack of support during the conservatorship.

There have been other notable moments where the sisters have been in and out of each other lives more. In 2022 Britney unfollowed her sister on Instagram. Jamie later repaid the favour.

Multiple YouTube users have commented on the show’s trailer. Some predicted that Jamie Lynn will take part in a lot trials and make for good TV.

One onlooker said: “Please tell me I’m not the only one who’s surprised that Britney Spears’s sister is competing on this show.”

Another said: “I can see Jamie-Lynn and Nigel doing a lot of the trials [laughing emoji]. This is going to be fun to watch.”

A third questioned her introduction: “I’m Jamie Lynn Spears & I’m best known for being Britney’s sister…..”

