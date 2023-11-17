I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson says son Reggie will meet her in Australia when she leaves the jungle

In the cutest piece of I’m A Celebrity news we’ve heard all week, Josie Gibson has revealed son Reggie will be waiting to greet her with a huge hug when she exits the show.

This Morning anchor Josie, 38, landed in Australia this week, as filming gets underway on I’m A Celebrity 2023. However, with son Reggie, aged five, waiting for her on the outside, Josie has previously spoken on how difficult she finds their time apart.

Josie has bid farewell to son Reggie… but he’ll be waiting for her on the outside (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson has prepared Reggie for her I’m A Celebrity appearance

Speaking to The Sun, Josie revealed how she has prepared Reggie for her absence while she’s in the jungle.

“I’ve done him a lot of videos before I left and also I’ve explained everything that I possibly can to him ever since I signed up. So none of it has come as a shock to him, he’s got his head around it.”

They’re gonna go and cuddle koalas and they’ll be coming into the jungle.

She went on to talk about how Reggie will be waiting to meet her when she exits the jungle. He will be staying with family initially, before travelling to Australia halfway through the series’ run.

“When he comes over he’ll be going to wildlife sanctuaries and learning all about Australia. They’re gonna go and cuddle koalas and they’ll be coming into the jungle with ITV’s brilliant family and friends team,” the former Big Brother star said.

“There’ll be plenty of cuddles when I come out and at the end of the day this will better me and Reg and it’s all going to be good,” she said.

Will Josie be forced to confront her fear of spiders in the jungle? (Credit: ITV)

Josie admits biggest jungle phobias

Earlier this week, Josie revealed a key phobia which she will have to face in the jungle. During her intro section on the show’s Instagram account, she spoke of her fear of spiders.

“I am dreading the insects and it’s my biggest phobia. I also don’t like spiders and I freeze when I normally see one. My family thinks I’m mad doing the programme too as they know what I’m like with creepy crawlies!” Jodie admitted.

