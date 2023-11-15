I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson has confessed her biggest phobia is spiders – and fans warn she’ll suffer for it

Soon to be I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson has revealed a phobia that may hinder her chances on the show.

The presenter was yesterday (November 14) confirmed as part of the I’m A Celebrity 2023 line-up. A TV favourite, she has even been named as one of the favourites to win the competition.

Josie Gibson has signed up for I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

However she’s let slip that isn’t a fan of creepy crawlies, and fans think she might live to regret it…

Josie Gibson reveals phobia

Earlier this week, This Morning star Josie was unveiled as one of the I’m A Celebrity 2023 contestants on the official I’m A Celebrity Instagram page.

An intro message from the presenter read: “I am dreading the insects and it’s my biggest phobia. I also don’t like spiders and I freeze when I normally see one. My family thinks I’m mad doing the programme too as they know what I’m like with creepy crawlies!”

While many fans in the comment section seemed over the moon to see Josie join the line-up, some also reckoned she’d given away a little too much information.

“Never say you are scared of spiders – they be leashing them at you all season.” One person commented.

You should never have said that.

Another person agreed: “You should never have said.”

Fellow I’m A Celeb alumni Gillian McKeith also chipped in, and she didn’t exactly help Josie’s case: “Josie is scared of everything so it’s going to be tough,” she said, before adding, “Josie to win.”

However another fan was slightly more positive, pointing out: “Josie coped OK with all the critters in the BB House in 2010… that’s partly why she won it!”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 will start on ITV this Sunday November 19.

