The entire I’m A Celebrity cast – which has now spanned a huge 23 series and included hundreds of stars – has a very special place in our hearts. So it’s especially sad when we hear one of our jungle favourites has sadly died.

Over the years, we’ve had to say goodbye to some of the beloved contestants ever to have graced our screens. Here we remember the I’m A Celebrity stars we grew to love who have sadly passed away…

Bobby Ball died back in 2020 during the pandemic (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celebrity: Bobby Ball

Bobby Ball famously appeared on the show in 2005. The comic entered the jungle with his pal Tommy Cannon, the duo behind comedy double act Cannon and Ball. However, Tommy was the first to be voted out which left Bobby spending several nights without his comedy partner.

From donning a pink catsuit to getting bitten by a spider, Bobby entertained us all with his stint in the jungle.

Sadly, he passed away in October 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

Tara joined the first-ever line-up of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity cast members who’ve died: Tara Palmer-Tomkinson

The reality show star appeared in the first-ever series of I’m A Celebrity and only just lost the crown to her fellow campmate Tony Blackburn. During her stint in the jungle, Tara impressed everyone with her daring Bushtucker Trials and confident personality.

Tara died at the age of 45 in January 2016. Her death was originally unexplained, however, her sister later revealed it was due to peritonitis and a perforated ulcer.

Her campmate Darren Day, who she had a flirty relationship with in the jungle, later payed tribute. He tweeted: “I’m so sad to hear that Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has passed away. Thoughts and love to her family RIP Tara.”

David braved the Australian jungle in 2006 (Credit: ITV)

David Gest

TV personality David Gest won over the nation’s hearts in 2006 with his hilarious anecdotes as part of the cast of I’m A Celebrity. David was hugely popular and came fourth in the competition. He later teared up after his campmates shared their favourite memories in the jungle, which all involved him.

Never have I lost a best friend before and this pain hurts harder than anything I’ve experienced.

However, he sadly died in 2016 after suffering a stroke in a hotel in London. His fellow campmate Dean Gaffney tweeted at the time: “Never have I lost a best friend before and this pain hurts harder than anything I’ve experienced. RIP David Gest, I love you brother.”

Eric gave it his all on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity cast members who’ve died: Eric Bristow

The world champion darts player came fourth in the 2012 series. While some might scream during the infamous Bushtucker Trials, Eric surprisingly kept a calm demeanour throughout all of his trials.

The star very sadly passed away from a heart attack in 2019 while visiting a Premier League Darts event in Liverpool.

Fellow darts player Bobby George said: “In the afternoon, I was doing a show at a pub opposite the Premier League building. He just came in, said hello and had a pint, then said see ya. I said see ya because I was working… He went across the road and two and a half hours later, he was gone.”

Freddie Starr

Stand-up comedian Freddie Starr appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2011.

However, he had to exit the jungle after suffering an allergic reaction.

The star unfortunately passed away in 2019 at his home in the Costa Del Sol due to heart disease.

