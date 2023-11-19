I’m A Celebrity star Marvin Humes in profile – from hunky boy bander to family man with famous wife and three beautiful kids

Singer and presenter Marvin Humes has been confirmed to appear in the 2023 I’m A Celebrity series, and we’re sure that his large fanbase will be tuning in.

Marvin has quite the resume with a career in entertainment spanning more than two decades.

So, with the launch of this year’s I’m A Celebrity upon us, here’s all we know about his impressive career.

Marvin has signed up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is I’m A Celebrity star Marvin Humes?

Marvin is a singer, presenter, radio host, actor and disc jockey. Born on March 18, 1985, he is currently 38 years old.

Where is Marvin Humes from?

Marvin was born in Greenwich, London. His father is of Jamaican descent while his mother is Scottish.

Does Marvin Humes have siblings?

Yes. Marvin has two brothers, Leon and Jackson.

What does Marvin Humes do?

Over the years, Marvin has been known to be an all-around entertainer. Before rising to high-profile fame, he appeared in Holby City in 2000. For three years, he portrayed the character Robbie Waring for 14 episodes.

Following Holby City, he started a career in music in 2004 and became one-fifth of the pop group VS, who were managed by Blue star Simon Webbe. Even though their debut single, Love You Like Mad, entered the top 10, their following two singles failed to make a big impact. In 2005, they decided to split.

In 2008, Marvin gave music another shot and auditioned for The X Factor in his second group, JLS. The group made it all the way to the final but finished in second place, losing to singer Alexandra Burke.

After The X Factor, JLS signed to Epic Records and became one of the UK’s most successful boy bands. To date, they achieved a number one album and five chart-topping singles, including Beat Again and Everybody In Love. The group toured in arenas and won two BRIT Awards and five MOBOs.

JLS announced their split in 2013, but Marvin remained in the spotlight, reuniting with the boys for a tour before his jungle stint.

Shifting from music to presenting, Marvin served as a host of The Voice UK alongside Emma Willis. Marvin also became a radio presenter for Capital FM. He and his wife, Rochelle Humes, have also presented shows such as Children in Need and This Morning.

Is Marvin Humes married?

Yes. Marvin is married to former singer from The Saturdays, Rochelle Humes. The pair got married in July 2012 at Blenheim Palace.

Marvin married wife Rochelle in 2012 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How did Marvin Humes meet Rochelle Humes?

Marvin, 38, first met Rochelle, 34, when they were teenagers. That said, there was nothing romantic going on.

Years later, however, when Marvin was in JLS and Rochelle was in The Saturdays, they met again at a club.

“I went to the toilet and my bag was on the chair. He took my phone out of my bag, called himself from my phone and got my number,” Rochelle recalled in an interview. From there, the pair formed a bond, and soon after a relationship sparked.

Does Marvin Humes have any children?

Yes. Marvin has three children with wife Rochelle. Currently, they have two daughters, Alaia-Mai and Valentina, and a son, Blake.

What does Marvin Humes look like with hair?

Marvin has always been known to sport short hair. However, he has been open about his hair loss.

While appearing on Loose Women with wife Rochelle, Marvin joked about his hairline.

While he was a member of VS, Marvin had longer hair in braids. See below:

What does Marvin Humes do now?

Marvin is still booked and busy. He and his wife Rochelle currently co-host the BBC game show The Hit List together.

In February 2020, JLS announced a reunion and have remained a group ever since. In 2021, they embarked on a comeback arena tour and released a new album, 2.0.

On November 11, JLS wrapped their most recent tour, Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour.

Marvin just wrapped a tour with JLS (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is Marvin Humes still on Capital Radio?

No. Marvin is no longer a radio presenter on Capital FM. After 10 years with the network, his final Capital Late Show took place on December 15, 2022.

Is Marvin Humes related to Paul Ince?

No. Marvin Humes has no blood relation to former Manchester United footballer Paul Ince. However, he is the uncle to his wife Rochelle.

Is Marvin Humes in Annika?

No. Marvin Humes does not star in the comedy-drama series Annika.

What car does Marvin Humes have?

According to The Sun, Marvin purchased a jet black Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG worth £157k after JLS hit it big after The X Factor.

In recent years, the One Shot hitmaker has been seen with a white Mercedes SLS, a silver G-Wagon, and a red Mercedes SLS.

How much is Marvin Humes worth?

As of 2023, Marvin has an impressive net worth of £4 million.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 starts on ITV on November 19.