I’m A Celeb 2023 star Grace Dent has finally addressed her exit from the jungle, with a lengthy Instagram post.

It was announced this week that Grace had quit the show after just over a week in the jungle. ITV released a statement confirming the news. “Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike,” they said.

Now it’s been reported that Grace was set to face a heartbreaking anniversary in the camp – as a pal has revealed the ‘real reason’ behind her shock exit.

I’m A Celeb star Grace Dent quits show

Grace became the first celebrity to leave the jungle, with a medical issue bringing an end to her time on the show. But according to pals of the MasterChef star, Grace was allegedly drained from her stint in the camp.

“She pulled the plug because she couldn’t carry on, ­mentally or physically,” a source told The Sun. The insider also noted how it’s been “incredibly difficult” for Grace – with it all “becoming too much.”

The MailOnline claims Grace’s decision to leave was a mutual decision between her and ITV bosses.

“Grace decided to leave the jungle soon after it was announced that she would be doing the latest Bushtucker Trial. Knowing that she would be facing another tough challenge was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” they alleged.

Grace’s I’m A Celeb exit came weeks before sad anniversary

The pal of Grace also revealed how the anniversary of Grace’s dad’s death might have played a part in her decision to walk.

They claimed: “It is the first anniversary of her dear dad George’s death in a few weeks, too, so that would have no doubt been playing on her mind. Getting out is the best thing she could have done. I’m a Celebrity is a really tough show and it’s not for everyone.”

Grace breaks her silence

Today (Thursday, November 30), Grace finally broke her silence over her I’m A Celebrity exit.

Grace shared a snap of herself eating breakfast – as well as some pictures from her time in the jungle.

“Dear friends. Thank you for the outpouring of love I’ve received since I was removed on Monday. I am overwhelmingly sad right now, but determined to keep alive in my heart the huge personal breakthroughs I made over the weeks,” she said.

“I spent 15 days without a phone or any contact with loved ones, living much of the time outdoors in a rain forest in very wet weather. It gave me a short, sharp glimpse into the pain some folk worldwide endure. Normal life, forever, will always feel beautiful.

Grace talks I’m A Celeb

She then went on to reminisce about some of her trials, including the one where a cockroach entered her ear canal.

She later added: “The jungle showed me that I am physically stronger than I thought; I can carry a lot of logs and water uphill, build fire, and eat hare innards at dawn for breakfast.

“I hope I gave you all a smile. I didn’t go out as I planned or I wanted, but I did what I could, and I did it in a siren red gel manicure without chipping a nail.

She then continued: “I didn’t cry when I took off my bra to find a family of mealworms living in the right cup. At some level, this *must* be an achievement.

“My plan is to recover…and when the adrenaline finally ebbs away, to make some serious plans for dinner. Three courses, extra potatoes, definitely pudding. I think I deserve it. I love you all and miss my jungle crew. Miss Grace Dent,” she then said.

