I’m A Celeb reportedly hit with 1800 Ofcom complaints following controversial first week in the jungle

In another blow for I’m A Celeb 2023, Ofcom complaints have reportedly hit 1800 following the first week of ITV’s reality series.

According to reports, lots of complaints have concerned the behaviour of Nella Rose, as well as Nigel Farage being in the jungle camp.

I’m A Celeb 2023: Ofcom complaints

The Sun reports 907 people grumbled to the watchdog about the Tuesday November 21 episode.

The tabloid news outlet claims 861 of those complaints regarded the spat between Fred Siriex and Nella Rose.

YouTuber Nella accused First Dates star Fred of being “disrespectful” during the baffling exchange.

“I would rather stay away from you,” she told him at one point.

Additionally, The Sun reports 898 viewers made their feelings known to the regulator. It is reported that 856 of those complaints related to Nigel and Nella rowing about immigration.

During the argument, former MEP Nigel was asked: “Why don’t black people like you?”

ED! has approached a representative for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

Ant and Dec joke complaint

Meanwhile, it was previously reported 24 complaints were registered with Ofcom about a joke made by Ant and Dec in their very first segment of the series.

“For the first time in I’m A Celebrity history, we’ve dropped our first three celebrities into the middle of the Australian Outback,” Dec set the gag up at the time.

Ant continued: “In case you’re not familiar with the Australian Outback, it is a barren, deeply hostile environment that’s barely fit for human habitation.”

“Imagine Sunderland, but hotter,” Dec deadpanned, as he delivered the punchline.

Additionally, over on social media, I’m A Celebrity fans threatened to boycott the 2023 series when the Brexit poster boy’s involvement was confirmed. Since then it has been reported those switching off in protest may have led to a ‘drop’ in ratings.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Wednesday November 29, at 9pm.

