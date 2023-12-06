I’m A Celeb 2023 fans made their feelings about Nigel Farage clear during tonight’s edition of the show (Wednesday, December 6).

The former politician has avoided being in the bottom two so far – and some fans are hoping that this will change tonight.

Nigel wanted to do a trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

Nigel Farage on I’m A Celeb 2023 tonight

Tonight’s edition of I’m A Celebrity saw Nigel miss out on taking part in another trial.

Three celebrities were told to volunteer to do the trial – and Nigel seemed keen to take part. Unfortunately for Nigel, it was Marvin Humes, Nick Pickard, and Tony Bellew who ended up doing the trial.

It didn’t seem as though Nigel was too happy about this.

“Did you really want to do it, Nige?” Josie Gibson asked. “It’s done now, I was very happy to do it, but Tony, it’s fine. Tony is more physically capable than I am. That’s the point. I want to do it, but I don’t want to let the camp down,” Nigel said.

Later, in the Bush Telegraph, Nigel spoke about how he’s in a weaker position to the camp in terms of some of the more physical tasks.

“I try and make up for it in every other way that I can,” he said. He was then seen grumbling around camp picking up litter.

“He’s fuming,” Danielle Harold mouthed at her campmates as she watched him. Josie reckoned it was down to not being able to do the trial.

Fans want Nigel out (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023: Fans want Nigel Farage out

However, it doesn’t seem as though fans were feeling too sympathetic tonight. Many made it clear on Twitter that they want the GB News host to leave the show tonight.

“I beg Nigel leaves tonight… he’s so boring,” one fan tweeted. “I literally don’t understand even if ur a Nigel supporter he’s been an absolute bore on this show why are u keeping him in,” another said.

“Nigel to go tonight please!” a third wrote. “Right can Nigel go tonight pls,” another said.

“Can we all agree that Nigel needs to go? Whether you like him or not I think we can all agree he brings absolutely NOTHING to the camp and is just boring tbh,” a fifth said.

Sam is favourite to win (Credit: ITV)

Sam Thompson tipped to win

In other I’m A Celeb news, Sam Thompson has been tipped to win the show by the bookies.

According to Casino Alpha, Sam is the current favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle with odds of 4/7.

A Casino Alpha spokesperson exclusively told ED!: “Sam Thompson has captured the hearts of the I’m a Celebrity fans this winter and the former Made in Chelsea star is the odds-on 4/7 favourite to win the hit ITV show.”

Meanwhile, Danielle Harold is favourite to be eliminated tonight. William Hill have her at 10/11 to leave next. Not long until we find out if they’re right!

