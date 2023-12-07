I’m A Celebrity: Danielle Harold becomes fifth star to be eliminated as viewers fume

I’m A Celeb 2023 tonight (Thursday, December 7) saw Danielle Harold become the latest star to be booted from the Australian jungle.

She follows Nick Pickard, Fred Sirieix, Nella Rose, and Frankie Dettori in being voted out by the public.

Danielle is the latest star to go (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Danielle Harold eliminated

Tonight’s edition of I’m A Celebrity saw Danielle become the latest star to be voted out of the jungle.

She was up against Tony Bellew in the bottom two. However, the public opted to save Tony instead, bringing an end to Danielle’s time in the jungle.

The 31-year-old EastEnders star seemed over the moon to be out of the jungle, and practially bounced out of camp.

“I’m crazy excited!” Danielle exclaimed as she met Ant and Dec for her post elimination interview.

She then gushed over making friends for life, before saying she wants Sam to win. She then met her mum across the bridge.

Danielle was ‘crazy excited’ to leave (credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023 fans furious as Danielle is eliminated

Fans weren’t happy at all that Danielle had been voted out tonight.

“You’re all [bleeping] evil Danielle deserved top 3 she’s such a babe,” one fan tweeted. “I thought Danielle would make the final 4 livid,” another said.

“Awwww I liked Danielle,” a third wrote. “My girl Danielle is out before Nigel. I’m so mad,” another said.

“NOT DANIELLE! WHAT A TERRIBLE RESULT!” a fifth wrote. However, some viewers were happy with the result.

“Good riddance to two faced Danielle,” one viewer tweeted.

Tony and Sam have a great bromance (Credit: ITV)

Fans work out why Tony Bellew voted for Sam to do the trial

Elsewhere in tonight’s show, Sam undertook his first Bushtucker trial in a while. The star was voted to do the trial by his campmates.

Tony was amongst those who voted for the star. In the Bush Telegraph later, Tony claimed that he’d voted for Sam because he thought he’d be best for the trial. However, fans believe there was an ulterior motive to Tony’s choosing of Sam.

“Tony’s 100% voted for Sam to do the trial, just so he can have 5 minutes peace and quiet,” one fan tweeted.

“You just know that Tony voted for Sam to do it so he can have peace and quiet,” another said.

“Tony voted for Sam to do the trial in #ImACeleb just so he could get a couple of hours peace and quiet,” a third wrote.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (Friday, December 8) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

