I’m A Celebrity star Nella Rose admits she’s ‘happy’ as she tells fans ‘not to worry’ about her

Nella Rose finally reunited with her family after leaving the I’m A Celeb jungle and she’s reassured fans that she’s all good.

The YouTuber, 26, had several clashes with her campmates including with Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage.

Her argument with Fred saw her take offence due to a comment he made about being old enough to be her dad. While this became known as “dad-gate” on social media, Nella told her fans not to worry about her following the backlash she received.

I’m A Celeb star Nella thanks fans

Sharing a video with two members of her family on Instagram, Nella said: “I’m out, I’m in Australia. I’m with my family. Just want to say thank you to everyone who voted for me.

“Obviously, [bleep] has gone on on social media. But I just wanna say that I enjoyed my time in there. I faced my fears. Learnt a lot about myself. [Bleep] went down but it is what it is. I’m happy. You don’t need to worry about me. I’m enjoying my time here in Australia and I’ll see you soon,” she said.

This comes after Nella pushed back her post-show interviews on Tuesday (December 5) and pulled out of a scheduled remote appearance on Lorraine because she needed time to “process” her experiences in the jungle. However, she later appeared via remote link on This Morning moments before the latest evictee Fred Sirieix was due to be interviewed.

‘A big fat misunderstanding’

During her This Morning chat, the YouTuber told Emma Willis and Rylan Clark that her row with Fred was all just a “big fat misunderstanding”.

“We’ve gone over it, everything is cool, everything is blessed. I don’t know why everyone’s still crying about it. In the jungle, everything is intensified. That subject [parents] is very triggering for me because its a fresh wound but everything in the jungle is intense,” she added.

During her time in the jungle, Nella was voted camp leader where she fired Fred from being camp chef – instead putting him on pot washing duties. At the time she said it was his “karma” for making her “life hell”.

She concluded: “In the jungle the little bit of drama that happens is your EastEnders. I stirred the pot to make things fun, it’s just who I am.”

Fred Sirieix, meanwhile, said he was “surprised” at the hate Nella received and had nothing but kind words for his campmate: “It was a misunderstanding, the jungle is a pressure cooker. I was very surprised by the hate Nella received.

“It’s totally wrong and unfair and it’s not in my name. Nella is a lovely girl. Things happen, you move on and I don’t know what all the fuss is about,” he said.

