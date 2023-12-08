I’m A Celebrity fans concerned for Josie Gibson as she isn’t shown ‘for majority of episode’

I’m A Celebrity fans shared their worries for This Morning’s Josie Gibson last night after she went ‘missing’ from Thursday’s (December 7) episode.

On Wednesday, viewers were stunned after Josie – previously tipped as the jungle reality series winner – found herself in the ‘bottom two’ against Nick Pickard.

Josie survived that viewers’ vote. And it was also later clarified that being in the ‘bottom two’ doesn’t necessarily mean Josie received fewer votes than other contestants.

However, when Josie wasn’t seen on screen for a significant portion of last night’s show, viewers questioned her whereabouts – and why she seemingly disappeared from view.

How IAC viewers reacted to Josie Gibson ‘going missing’

Over on Twitter, viewers pondered why Josie wasn’t shown all that much throughout the episode.

“Where is Josie? She seems to have disappeared from camp #ImACeleb,” one asked online.

“Where’s Josie been in the majority of this episode?? #ImACeleb,” said another.

Where tf has Josie been this whole episode? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/8QXAaZ3D9e — Jenna (@jennakathrynxx) December 7, 2023

Someone else wondered: “Has Josie been sick or something, where is she? #ImACeleb.”

Following a Josie reference, a viewer reflected: “They said Josie needed to get in the shower to check for ticks. Now she’s not in camp. Medical tent??? #ImACeleb.”

Has Josie been napping in that trailer all day?

And someone else posted, after she popped up: “Has Josie been napping in that trailer all day or something because where has she been till now?”

Meanwhile, another confused fan wrote: “Why no explanation as to where Josie was? #ImACeleb.”

I’m A Celebrity latest: Josie Gibson news

According to reports, ITV revealed Josie’s exact location as they quote-posted a now-deleted observation from a viewer.

“For everyone looking for Josie, Linda’s cracked the case,” the @ITV account posted.

The viewer had reportedly pointed out how Josie was “on her bed in the corner”.

ED! has approached a representative for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

Josie was spied in the opening moments of the episode as she got ready to shower (Credit: ITV)

Fan theories

But many others watching at home had their takes on why Josie was ‘absent’ too.

Many users pointed out on social media how they reckoned she was taking a snooze in the camper van on site.

One person who noted she was seen showering at the start of the programme attracted a range of suggestions from worried fans, with many speculating she may have a stomach upset.

But other viewers were less sympathetic.

One claimed: “Josie will be hiding in a bush so that she doesn’t have to do any work or a trial.”

When asked previously about how the show is edited, ITV told ED!: “We’re a 60–75 minute entertainment show. It is always our intention to produce a show that is a fair and accurate representation of life in camp.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Friday December 8, at 9pm.

