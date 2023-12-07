Clarification about the I’m A Celebrity “bottom two” as campmates are sent home was given on Lorraine earlier today – and fans who don’t know better may be a little bit shook at the news.

Every series of I’m A Celeb, some viewers are caught out over whether the polls to send celebrities home are votes to save, or votes to evict.

Additionally, assumptions are frequently made about the status of the campmates pitted against one another as they depart the series.

That’s despite hosts Ant and Dec emphasising contestants “might” be up for the chop. And that names are announced “in no particular” order.

Lorraine asked Richard Arnold about the I’m A Celebrity ‘bottom two’ set up (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity news: Vote-off status cleared up

However, despite no other circumstances being attached to these conditions – which are repeated every single time a campmate is ejected – plenty of people watching at home still conclude the celebs in the frame to be booted out must be the least popular in attracting votes.

Reflecting on Nick Pickard’s exit during Thursday evening’s episode, Lorraine Kelly addressed worries regarding This Morning star Josie Gibson as she spoke with entertainment correspondent Richard Arnold about the confusion some viewers experience.

A concerned Lorraine asked for reassurance from Richard about the process, and that Josie’s appearance in the “bottom two” didn’t actually mean “she was last”.

“It can be anybody,” Lorraine said. “[Ant and Dec] may say ‘it might be you… but then again, it might not.'”

She went on: “So everybody shouldn’t worry about Josie, I don’t think.”

Josie Gibson has been tipped to be among the top contenders to be crowned Queen of the Jungle (Credit: ITV)

‘Josie Gibson fans shouldn’t worry’

Richard confirmed that Lorraine was spot on.

“No, they shouldn’t worry,” he responded to Lorraine.

“It is one thing the friends and family think of when they see the crestfallen looks on their loved ones’ faces when they’re in camp,” Richard continued.

It is in no particular order, so another person is thrown in the mix to stir the pot.

He added: “It is in no particular order, so another person is thrown in the mix to stir the pot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

“If you remember way back when, Harry Redknapp was, on the odd occasion, ‘it could be you’. And of course, he triumphed in the end. So don’t read too much into that.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans stunned as Josie Gibson in bottom two after being favourite to win

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Thursday December 7, at 9pm.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.