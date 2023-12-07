I’m A Celebrity fans stunned as Josie Gibson lands in bottom two after being favourite to win

I’m A Celebrity viewers couldn’t believe what they were watching as Josie Gibson went head-to-head in a battle to survive in the jungle last night.

This Morning co-host Josie was pitted against Hollyoaks’ Nick Pickard in Wednesday (December 6) evening’s elimination.

Nick became the fourth famous face to be voted out of the jungle – and admitted it was “great” to leave the camp.

But amid supporters’ sadness that the soap actor would play no more part in the 2023 ITV reality series, other viewers took to social media to express how flabbergasted they were at Josie being involved.

I’m A Celebrity: Josie Gibson in vote-off

Josie smiled as presenters Ant and Dec announced her name, saying she “might” be going.

However, that grin quickly faded as she and Nick awaited news of their fate.

And even though she made it through to live another day in the IAC camp, fans were perplexed at how Josie came to be in the reckoning to be booted out.

That’s because the ITV daytime star has been frequently tipped as a strong contender to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

‘Thought she was one of the faves to win’

One viewer tweeted their surprise, adding a shocked emoji to their words: “Why was Josie in the bottom two?!! #ImACelebrity.”

How was Josie in the bottom two? Wtf?

Additionally, another incredulous onlooker spluttered: “How was Josie in the bottom two? Wtf? I was just thinking about how it’s going to be her and Sam in the final two. She’s one of the most entertaining people in there! #ImACeleb.”

“Didn’t think Josie would be in the bottom two, thought she was one of the faves to win #ImACeleb,” admitted a third Twitter user.

Meanwhile, another fan claimed the ‘bottom two’ is not necessarily representative of the two celebs who polled the least votes.

Making their case for why they didn’t think Josie should have been included, they wrote: “Wish they’d actually put the bottom two as the maybes. Tony Bellew yesterday, Josie today.”

Furthermore, they continued: “No way are either of those the second to last in the votes. Just makes it obvious who is leaving when they pit them up ‘against’ a popular campmate. Zero suspense created #ImACeleb.”

However, one body language expert has told ED! that Josie did actually want to leave last night. So will she get her wish tonight? You’ll have to watch it and see…

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Thursday December 7, at 9pm.

