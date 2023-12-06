I’m A Celebrity: Josie Gibson ‘could be next’, fans warn, following Fred Sirieix fallout

I’m A Celebrity viewers have speculated that Josie Gibson could be leaving the jungle tonight following her exchanges with now-departed campmate Fred Sirieix.

Fans of the show saw tensions develop between This Morning co-host Josie and First Dates star Fred over cooking for the camp.

Today (Wednesday December 6) Fred revealed during a This Morning interview his mum wasn’t happy with how the dispute was handled.

Fred Sirieix: ‘I got a telling off from my mum’ (Credit: ITV)

He admitted: “I got a telling off from my mum she said it’s unacceptable and she didn’t want me to do it again… she was mad!”

But amid indications show host Ant McPartlin ‘stuck up’ for Fred, fans unimpressed with Josie feel she could be soon booted out of the ITV reality show Down Under.

Will Josie Gibson leave the jungle next? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity latest: Josie Gibson news

On social media, one peeved observer accused Josie of being a “bully” and “a silent assassin”.

Additionally, Danielle Harold‘s name also came up as being on Josie’s side.

They claimed: “First Josie started on Nigel, then Fred, she’s a silent assassin. I thought from the beginning she was a bully who was buoyed by the way Nella was. Danielle, bless her, was just going along with it.”

And someone else moaned: “Stop criticising Fred, it’s not attractive Josie. You will be out next if you carry on, the public don’t like meanness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

‘Hope they go next’

Others agreed that such behaviour could mean viewers vote with the intention of being rid of Josie and Danielle.

“Wow Josie and Danielle being right [blank] just then,” one Twitter user fumed as they pair poked fun at Fred behind his back.

They went on: “Hope they go next #ImACeleb Fred may be annoying but at least he just wants what’s best for the camp.”

Someone else gasped: “Omg Danielle and Josie! Mocking Fred! How [blank]ing nasty! They are out next! #ImACeleb.”

Meanwhile, another user crossed their fingers: “Wish Danielle and Josie would stop mocking Fred. Hope they go next if they keep acting like this. #ImACeleb.”

Was Danielle Harold ‘mocking’ Fred? (Credit: ITV)

‘So horrible towards Fred’

The anti-Josie brigade were still posting about the presenter after Fred was confirmed to be out.

“Wanted Fred to win, especially after the way Josie Gibson, Danielle and Nella Rose treated Fred horribly. Hope Josie and Danielle go out next #josiegibsonout #danielleout #ImACeleb,” complained one.

“Disappointed Fred has left, he was brilliant. Josie or Danielle out next #ImACeleb,” concurred another.

And yet another IAC viewer chipped in: “I hope Josie is out next for being so horrible towards Fred.”

However, there was also a lot of love for the presenter on social media. “Queen Josie to win!” said one, backing the star after Fred’s micro-management of her camp cooking. “Go win it, Josie girl!” said another. “Love her,” said a third.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Fred Sirieix ‘sealed his fate’ after ‘rude’ comment to Sam Thompson, viewers claim

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Wednesday December 6, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.