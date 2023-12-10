I’m A Celebrity odds: Bookies predict Sam Thompson will win and Nigel will be runner-up with Tony third

Tonight’s the last night of I’m A Celebrity 2023 and bookies have shared their odds on who they think will win.

While the final three – Sam Thompson, Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage – spent their last night in the Australian jungle, Brits were heading to the betting shop to back their King of the Jungle.

And it seems there’s no change in the favourite to win…

Bookies predict Sam Thompson will be crowned as the winner (Credit: ITVX)

I’m A Celebrity odds – arise King Sam?

According to William Hill, Made In Chelsea star Sam is the favourite to win tonight’s I’m A Celebrity final (December 10).

Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for the betting company, revealed that he has remained the favourite to win since the beginning of the second week. He even admitted that Sam will be the “clear front-runner” going into tonight’s final.

“The Made in Chelsea star is just 4/11 to win the jungle crown tonight. This gives him clear breathing space in the betting ahead of Nigel Farage and Tony Bellew,” he added.

Nigel is now second favourite to win with odds of 4/1. Perhaps surprisingly, Tony sits at 9/2.

Josie Gibson was the sixth campmate to be voted out (Credit: ITVX)

This Morning’s Josie fails to make top three

Josie Gibson was the latest campmate to be voted out last night (December 9), missing out on a place in the top three.

Speaking of her time in the jungle, the This Morning presenter said: “My time in the jungle has been an adventure. I know I’ve got a massive phobia of spiders. I am totally petrified of them now. It’s like they’re on steroids [here in Australia]. But when I go home I think I will be less scared of house spiders.”

She also added that she’s a “girl’s girl” but enjoyed her final few days with the boys. “Some of the trials, it was like you were watching a horror film. I couldn’t believe you do stuff like this to people. But you do! I surprised myself, I’m stronger than I thought,” she said.

Josie failed to mention Nigel Farage in her exit interview, which has led fans to speculate that an unaired “feud” brewed before she left.

She backed Sam to win as she said: “Sam has just got magic about him, he’s been entertaining from the moment he wakes up to the moment he goes to sleep.”

I’m A Celebrity final airs tonight (Sunday, December 10) at 9 pm on ITV and ITVX.

