Complaints pour in over I’m A Celebrity final amid fears from viewers Nigel Farage could win: ‘Ofcom, do something!’

The I’m A Celebrity final takes place tonight (December 10) and, after three weeks of jungle life and gruelling Bushtucker Trials, there’s a good chance Nigel Farage might actually win it – and his haters really aren’t happy.

Former UKIP boss and Brexit posterboy Nigel was always going to be a Marmite campmate. But he even seemed shocked himself as he made the final three on the show last night.

This Morning star Josie Gibson – the last woman standing – exited. And that means there will now be a new King of the Jungle. It’ll either be Nigel, boxer Tony Bellew or Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson.

And, ahead of the bumper episode tonight, some viewers have threatened to take their complaint to the regulator Ofcom.

Josie Gibson fails to make I’m A Celebrity final

Last night saw Josie Gibson exit the jungle, Leaving the three boys to battle it out for the jungle crown.

And, ahead of the show tonight, some viewers have expressed their anger over Nigel making it to the very last episode of the 2023 series. One was so irate they even urged Ofcom to step in and “do something”.

“Nigel has made it to the final do something!!” they said, tagging the regulator.

“How dare the national treasure that is Josie Gibson get voted out before Nigel Farage? I’m calling Ofcom!” said another.

“Nigel Farage in the final??? Is this country okay???” asked another.

“I’m sorry but how is Nigel still in but Josie, Danielle and Marvin aren’t?!” said another.

‘Everyone contacting Ofcom tomorrow morning’

The divisive politician does have a lot of support on social media, though, and in the I’m A Celebrity voting.

One viewer said: “Nigel Farage in the final. Common sense has prevailed.” Another added: “The producers must be spitting blood that Nigel‘s got so far, especially as they’ve used every editing trick in the book to make him look bad, and failed miserably! Go, Nige, go! Best contestant ever!”

Another predicted the complaints and posted a meme of a woman at a laptop: “Everyone contacting OFCOM tomorrow morning complaining they let a Tory make the final.”

The I’m A Celebrity final is on tonight (December 10) at 9pm on ITV1.

