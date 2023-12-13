I’m A Celebrity’s Danielle Harold has been looking very cosy with Pete Wicks since her exit from the jungle.

And now a body language expert has said that the former EastEnders star and her rumoured love interest make a “beautiful couple”.

I’m A Celeb star Danielle Harold has been getting on very well with Pete Wicks (Credit: ITV)

Danielle Harold sends Pete Wicks ‘approval vibes’

Judi James told The Mirror: “The fact that Danielle and Pete make such a beautiful couple visually as well as displaying endearing personality traits recently shouldn’t really have fans picking their hats out for the wedding.”

However, the body language expert added: “Wishful thinking can lead to a bias but in these photos it does look as though their body language might be endorsing the story.”

Snaps have emerged of Pete, 35, and 31-year-old Danielle looking very cosy as they soaked up the sunshine Down Under.

Judi added: “Walking together they look engaged in a positive conversation and despite the fact she has her drink held up in a partial barrier, Danielle’s smile is sending approval vibes. The shot of them standing together looks a lot more convincing in terms of possible mutual attraction, though. Their proximity looks telling and their heads look close enough for a kiss, plus Pete has his cigarette arm around Danielle’s back which is always a sign of interest and attention in TOWIE.”

A body language expert thinks Pete and Danielle make a ‘beautiful couple’ (Credit: ITV)

The story so far

Danielle was the fifth celebrity to leave the I’m A Celebrity jungle before Sam Thompson was crowned winner. Pete is Sam’s best pal and the pair host their Staying Relevant podcast together.

Pete jetted out to Australia to greet Made In Chelsea’s Sam when he left the camp. He then kept himself busy hanging out with Danielle while he waited for Sam to leave the jungle. In fact, Danielle and Pete were papped looking very cosy together at the I’m A Celebrity wrap party.

And it turns out the pair know each other from before their mutual trip to Australia. Danielle said: “I know Pete from outside. Me and Sam are incredibly close. I said to him that Pete and my mum were going to get on like a house on fire.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Danielle Harold had ‘nasty infection’ that almost made her quit the show.

Do you think Danielle and Pete would make a cute couple? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.