I’m A Celeb star Danielle Harold had ‘nasty infection’ that almost made her quit the show early on

I’m A Celeb star Danielle Harold has revealed that she was fighting a hidden illness that wasn’t shown on screen.

The former EastEnders actor, who played Lola Pearce, was the fifth celebrity to be voted out last week. During last night’s (December 10) finale, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson was crowned the king of the jungle.

Danielle was the fifth celebrity to voted out (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb news: Danielle refused to leave on medical grounds

With various campmates being exempt from trials on medical grounds, I’m A Celeb viewers were totally unaware of Danielle’s own medical problems. Danielle first opened up to friends and family about her health scare after she left the show.

“I felt wiped out, so rough and unwell, but I was determined to stay in there. I hadn’t gone all that way for it to end like that,” she told a friend, according to The Sun.

Food critic Grace Dent and American actress Jamie Lynn Spears had left the show completely on medical grounds. Danielle, on the other hand, refused to follow in their footsteps.

“Danielle fell ill at the start of the show and developed a really nasty infection which made her very unwell,” a source told the newspaper.

“It was all kept off-camera and she just kept powering through. Danielle was seen by the camp doctor several times. They were very concerned but rather than throw in the towel she wanted to stay the course.”

Danielle refused to leave on medical grounds (Credit: YouTube)

‘The medics kept her closely monitored’

According to the inside source, Danielle was “really sick” and “struggled” during the first week.

The former soap star said she didn’t want to let anyone down. As a result, she made sure to eat as much as possible, as she knew that would help.

The source continued, branding Danielle a “trooper” and explained that she just “cracked on”.

Due to her health issues, she was closely monitored by medics. To make sure she was okay, she had to visit them several times to make sure the infection was kept “under control”.

During her time in the jungle, she lost a stone in weight.

ED! has contacted Danielle’s reps for comment. ITV declined to comment when approached by ED!

Read more: I’m A Celeb star Danielle Harold spotted getting close and cuddling Pete Wicks at a party

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then share your thoughts.