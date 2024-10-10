Strictly star Pete Wicks has spoken out about his ‘romance’ with Jowita Przystal, following photos of their rather passionate embrace.

Reality star Pete is one of many famous faces taking part in this year’s series of Strictly. Partnered with Jowita, the pair have got plenty of people talking, with rumours swirling that the pair are dating.

What’s more, earlier this week, Pete and Jowita were apparently seen getting incredibly close in rehearsals. And now, Pete has broken his silence on their ‘romance’.

Jowita and Pete are reportedly getting rather close (Credit: BBC)

Pete Wicks and Jowita on Strictly

Earlier this week, pictures were published that appeared to show Pete and Jowita in rehearsals. The pair look closer than ever in the snaps obtained by The Sun.

What’s more, Pete even appears to plant a kiss on his pro dance partner’s lips, before she wrapped her arms around his neck.

The pair were reportedly seen kissing while rehearsing (Credit: BBC)

Pete Wicks breaks silence on Strictly ‘romance’

However, on Wednesday (October 9) Pete took to his Instagram Story. The TV star uploaded a photo of him, Jowita and the training room researcher, posing for a mirror selfie while rehearsing for Strictly.

He captioned the post: “Back at training with our delightful training room researcher…” He then added: “Just in case anyone believes the press.”

Pete shared a snap from his rehearsal (Credit: Instagram Story)

Shirley teases Strictly romance

Pete and Jowita got tongues wagging since their first steamy Strictly performance. What’s more, even judge Shirley Ballas recently hinted that she knows one Strictly 2024 couple are getting rather close both on the dance floor, and off.

“I think you’ll guess who’s got the chemistry going on. And that’s what makes their performance kind of special,” Shirley told The Mirror.

Pete and Jowita on Strictly

Before Pete’s partnership with Jowita on Strictly was even revealed, the pair were seen looking cosy at a glitzy awards bash.

“Pete was admiring Jowita’s outfits and told her she looked stunning” a source at the NTAs told MailOnline. “They were deep in conversation, and were both leaning in close. It got people talking and wondering if there might be a Strictly romance this year after all.”

They then added: “There was a lot of affection between the pair. He was whispering in her ear which really made her smile. At one point, Pete placed a protective hand on Jowita’s shoulder, it all looked very lovey dovey.”

