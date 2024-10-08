Strictly pair Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal will be “getting a lot of help” amid claims of a romance between them both, a former pro has claimed.

Romance rumours have surrounded Pete and Jowita since their time in the BBC competition thanks to their sizzling chemistry – both on the dance floor and off.

Although neither have confirmed nor denied a romance, many fans reckon dating could be on the cards for them. Former Strictly pro Brendan Cole has since weighed in, and said he thinks a romance is happening.

Could there be a romance between Jowita and Pete (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal

Speaking on behalf of Sky Vegas for Entertainment Daily, Brendan said: “I presume that they [Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał] are having a romance. It looks that way, so it’s nice to see.

“There are always one or two in a calendar year of Strictly. I don’t think it keeps people in the competition, but the show will like it because it [brings attention], therefore they will probably stay in just for that.”

The dancer added: “They’ll be getting good choices and they’ll be getting a lot of help. They’ll be getting a bit of inspiration themselves and I like that.

“It’s what Strictly is all about. It is kind of how it started and how it continued over the 20 years.”

Brendan shared his thoughts on the couple after last weekend’s performances (Credit: Cover Images)

Elsewhere, Brendan shared his thoughts on the other couples including Vito Coppola and Sarah Hadland.

When asked if he can see any cracks between any couples at the moment, Brendan told us: “I can’t see any cracks at the moment. Everyone seems to be gelling – nobody is particularly weak.

“I don’t think Chris [McCausland] is particularly good, but he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon because the show is loving him and he’s funny. They’re doing a good job.”

He added: “Vito [Coppola] and Sarah [Hadland] got very high scores for me, on what was a particularly average Viennese Waltz.

Vito and Sarah’s performance didn’t wow Brendan it seems (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

“She’s a very good dancer, but technically that was one of the worst Viennese Waltz’s that has been on the show. She didn’t do simple things like closing her feet particularly well.”

Brendan went on to say: “For her ability and dance experience, I would expect better quality. I was surprised by how much praise she got.

“If that continues, it will start to annoy people. But it was a beautiful number to watch.”

