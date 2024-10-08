Strictly: It Takes Two viewers have jumped to defend professional dancer Vito Coppola after his latest appearance with Sarah Hadland.

Vito, 32, and Sarah, 53, are paired up on the current series of Strictly Come Dancing.

They are impressing judges and viewers, scoring a 33 for their Viennese Waltz last week.

But some viewers were left unimpressed by Vito’s behaviour as they appeared on spin-off show It Takes Two on Monday.

Sarah told host Fleur East how emotional she was feeling dancing to Hedwig’s Theme from Harry Potter during Movie Week in the wake of Dame Maggie Smith’s death.

Sarah and Vito paid tribute to Dame Maggie Smith on last week’s Strictly (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly 2024

But as she was speaking, Vito decided to play with the back of Sarah’s collar, tucking her label into her top.

“Sorry, your wardrobe stylist is just adjusting your outfit,” Fleur joked.

“Yeah, so I’m just talking about how moved I was,” Sarah added as Vito started to laugh.

Vito played with Sarah’s collar as she spoke about her emotions (Credit: BBC)

And viewers were also left unimpressed by Vito speaking over Sarah.

One took to a Facebook group for Strictly fans to write: “I really think Vito has far too much to say for himself. Just let Sarah get a word in.”

But others were quick to defend the star, who won Celebrity MasterChef last month.

Vito laughed when he realised what he had done (Credit: BBC)

Vito and Sarah news

One commented: “I love him, he is so sweet. You see Sarah listening to him understanding what he is trying to say and then tells him what words to use. Think they work well together.”

A second added: “Love Vito. Wish there were more people in the world like him. It would be a far happier place.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “That’s part of his charm.”

“He’s a warm, beautiful human who brings out the very best of his partners. He’s always positive,” a fourth penned.

In addition, a final fan added: “Love Vito, his energy is boundless. A sheer joy to watch.”

Sarah and Vito will perform a foxtrot to Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish this Saturday.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, It Takes Two airs weeknights at 6:30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

